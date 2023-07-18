TRUCKEE, Calif. — Coming off of a tie for 30th at the Barbasol Championship, William McGirt will look to continue the momentum in the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship this week near Lake Tahoe.

The Fairmont native shot rounds of 69, 70, 69 and 68 at the Barbasol Championship, near Lexington, Kentucky, for his second best finish of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He is currently ranked 200th in the FedExCup standings.

McGirt posted four rounds of 70 or better in a tournament for the first time since the 2022 Travelers Championship, when he finished in a tie for eighth, the best result since his 2020 return to the Tour after hip injuries.

McGirt will tee off at 10:40 a.m. ET on the first hole on Thursday, paired with Daan Huizing and Jeremy Freiburghaus. The trio will start Friday’s round on the 10th at 3:55 p.m. ET.

The Barracuda Championship uses a Modified Stableford format in which players earn points for each hole’s result, with the leaderboard based on who has earned the most points. McGirt has played the event twice; he missed the cut in 2011, when the event was still a stroke-play format, and finished sixth in 2018 after it changed to Modified Stableford. This is McGirt’s first start at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course, where the event moved in 2020.

McGirt was initially the first alternate when the initial Barracuda Championship field was released Friday, but quickly earned a spot after another player withdrew.

The Barracuda Championship is an alternate-field event opposite The Open Championship, being played this week at Royal Liverpool in England. With most of the top players at The Open, Stephan Jaeger and Keith Mitchell are the betting favorites at the Barracuda; defending champion Chez Reavie is also in the field.