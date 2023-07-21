PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke volleyball coach Jaleesa Harper announced the completion of her 2023 roster with the addition of nine student-athletes — six freshman and three transfers — on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to welcome all of the newcomers to Brave Nation,” Harper said. “This is the biggest freshman class we’ve brought in since my first year at UNCP. This group of newcomers is also sprinkled with transfers which give us a good balance of returners, experience, and youth for this upcoming season. Each player is very talented and has their own style of play. I see a bright future for UNCP volleyball!”

The three transfers entering the Braves program include:

— Delphinia Beams, a junior 5-foot-11 middle hitter/right-side hitter from Melbourne, Florida, transferring from Eastern Florida State.

— Ruby Countryman, a junior 5-foot-10 middle hitter/right-side hitter from Indianapolis, transferring from West Liberty.

— Karagyn Durco, a junior 5-foot-6 setter from Rossford, Ohio, transferring from Richard Bland Community College.

The six incoming freshmen include:

— Anaya Carter, a 5-foot-7 outside hitter/right-side hitter from Cedar Ridge High School in Durham.

— Kyleigh Coghlan, a 5-foot-6 libero/defensive specialist from Kettle Moraine High School in Dousman, Wisconsin.

— Ashley Hester, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter/defensive specialist from Whiteville High School.

— Tyler Patterson, a 5-foot-10 setter from Creekside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

— Abby Peduzzi, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter from Hilton Head Christian Academy in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

— Katelynn Swain, a 5-foot-9 right-side hitter/middle hitter from South View High School in Hope Mills.

The nine newcomers join a Braves program coming off a historic season which included a Conference Carolinas Tournament championship — the program’s first conference championship of any kind since a 1993 regular-season title — and the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.