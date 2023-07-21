ST. PAULS — Theophilus Setzer is used to the starting quarterback role after doing it for a full season last year.

But now, as he becomes an upperclassmen, St. Pauls’ junior quarterback is set to see an even bigger role on the Bulldogs team in the upcoming season.

Setzer discussed this in this week’s installment of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

With a talented group of seniors from last year’s team now graduated, Setzer is one of the Bulldogs players who will have a bigger leadership role this fall.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I’ve been put in situations last year that’s been building me up to get in this position I’m in now, so I feel like I’m ready to take on anything,” Setzer said.

With Kemarion Baldwin — with a Robeson County record 5,597 rushing yards in his career and 78 rushing touchdowns — among the players the Bulldogs are having to replace, Setzer will also presumably see a larger role in the run game, complimenting the rushing work done by the team’s running backs.

“I’m comfortable with everything we’ve got that they throw at me,” Setzer said. “We’re going to change up a lot of things because of the different players we’ve got, but our running back crew, they’re not going to be K.B., but they’re going to be really good.”

For Setzer’s thoughts on the excitement level with football season just weeks away, how different the Bulldogs will look this fall, how disappointing the finish to last year’s football season was and the challenges and rewards of being a multi-sport athlete, see the full interview at robesonian.com.