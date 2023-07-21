GREENSBORO — Taking the field on Wednesday night in Greensboro for the East-West All-Star Game was a fulfilling experience in itself for Purnell Swett defensive lineman Jacobi Chavis.

But the off-field experience in the five days leading up to the game is what Chavis will relish even more.

“We got along really close with the guys, the coaches as well,” Chavis said. “Cool coaches, good mentors. They taught us about effort, adversity, everything. The players were cool. Everybody clicked. … The D-linemen, that’s the closest group I got with, those are my guys. I’ve got their numbers, I’ve got all the contacts from the guys, just to stay in touch with them.”

Chavis played in the game’s 75th edition, held at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium, as his East team earned a 14-0 win over the West.

Chavis was not one of the 22 players picked to start the game, but said that starting was secondary to the honor of making the roster.

“The game experience was fun,” Chavis said. “It didn’t really matter who started or not, because we’re out there as all-stars, the top players in the state. I had a great experience. I wish I could do it again with the guys.”

Chavis played nose-tackle in the East’s 3-4 defensive scheme; he did not record any statistics.

“I feel like I did pretty straight,” Chavis said. “I held my ground. I played nose guard in a 3-4 (defense), and I couldn’t shade anyone because that’s just the rules, so I played head up the whole game. I love the competition; of course you want that competition, because you’ve got the top players from the East and the West.”

The East team’s victory only added to the experience for Chavis and his teammates.

“We talked about it that week, those boys were like, we didn’t come up here and practice for five days just to lose,” Chavis said. “The West has won three years in a row, so the East came back and beat them this year.”

Chavis, who is signed to play for his hometown school at UNC Pembroke, was one of six Braves signees to play for the East squad in the East-West Game. Other Braves signees included offensive linemen Amari Chance, from Scotland, and Myles Fennell, from Laney; Scotland wide receiver Cadyn Graves; Southern Nash defensive lineman Dustin Hall; and Havelock linebacker Jaiden Nesbit.

The game comes as the Braves newcomers are just days away from reporting to Pembroke for the start of preseason practice.

“It’s great, I can’t wait to get back to work,” Chavis said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge, it’s going to be tough, but like I said about effort and adversity, it’s just going to be that way. It’s going to be a good ride.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.