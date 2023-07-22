Majors team finishes 2nd in

Pembroke state tournament

West Robeson’s Eli Freeman swings at a pitch during Tuesday’s Dixie Youth Baseball Majors State Tournament game against Winter Park in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The West Robeson Majors Dixie Youth Baseball team advanced to the Dixie Youth World Series by finishing second in the state tournament held this week at the Pembroke Recreation Complex.

West Robeson won four of its six games in the state tournament. The Majors division is for ages 11-12; West Robeson’s Majors team advanced to the World Series for the second consecutive year, after playing in the event last year in Lumberton.

The most memorable moment for West Robeson came in Wednesday’s game against Leland, which West Robeson won 3-2 in seven innings. Lucas Tyner first hit a game-tying home run and then, in his next at-bat, hit a walk-off home run to end it; Tyner was also the winning pitcher, pitching the seventh inning after Caige Locklear allowed just two runs in six innings. Kade Oxendine also homered earlier in the game.

That win got West Robeson to the championship round on Thursday against Whiteville; Whiteville won 8-1 to win the tournament.

West Robeson won its tournament opener 20-0 over Topsail on Saturday, then defeated Winter Park 4-2 on Sunday before a 6-3 loss to Leland on Monday. Facing elimination, West Robeson beat Winter Park again on Tuesday, 6-0, before Wednesday’s thrilling win over Leland.

Players on the West Robeson team include: Josiah Bullard, Channing Carter, Greyland Castro, Angel Chavis, Hydean Clark, Eli Freeman, Caige Locklear, Mason Locklear, Jraven Lowry, Oxendine and Tyner.

The team is coached by head coach Eric Locklear and assistants Cecil Locklear and Servando Castro.

West Robeson will begin play in the Dixie Youth World Series beginning Aug. 4 in Ruston, Louisiana. The team will join Lumberton’s “O”Zone team, which will also play in Ruston beginning on Aug. 4, and the Lumberton Angels Dixie Softball team, which will play in the Dixie Softball World Series beginning next Friday in Alexandria, Louisiana.