LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton softball players were recognized among the best players in the state last week when HighSchoolOT released its All-State team for the 2023 season.

Pirates junior outfielder Aniya Merritt earned first-team honors, while junior catcher Tiara Stueck was named to the second team.

Both players set or matched multiple school records this spring, helping the Pirates to a school-record 23 wins and a second-round state playoff appearance. The Pirates also won a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship.

Merritt hit .530 and set school records with 44 hits, 38 runs and 34 stolen bases. She also had 21 RBIs and four extra-base hits while playing a strong left field defensively throughout the campaign.

Stueck’s 54 RBIs were the most in the state in 4A softball and shattered the previous school record, while she also tied a school record with 10 home runs. She hit .455 for the season with 40 hits, 11 doubles and 16 runs scored, and was also key defensively behind the plate for the Pirates. She is committed to play collegiately at UNC Pembroke.

The pair were also named Robeson County Co-Players of the Year by The Robesonian.