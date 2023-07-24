TRUCKEE, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt finished in a tie for 44th over the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship near Lake Tahoe.

McGirt had 25 points in the event, which uses a Modified Stableford scoring format that gives points for the result of each hole. The event was an alternate-field event opposite The Open Championship in England.

McGirt sat in a tie for 23rd after Friday’s second round, then scored six points Saturday with five birdies and four bogeys and was tied for 25th entering the final round. He scored four points on Sunday, with four birdies and four bogeys.

The result moves McGirt from 200th to 198th in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The top 70 after the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 6 will make the FedExCup Playoffs.

McGirt’s tie for 44th came after a tie for 30th at the Barbasol Championship the previous week. This is the first time since early March that McGirt has made consecutive cuts on Tour, and the first time he has posted consecutive top-50 finishes since Aug. 2018.

As of Monday afternoon, McGirt is currently the seventh alternate to get into the field for this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota.

Wake Forest native Akshay Bhatia earned his first PGA Tour win in the Barracuda Championship, defeating Patrick Rodgers in a playoff after both scored 40 points for the tournament.