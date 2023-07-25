LUMBERTON — After taking the Lumberton High School athletic director job on an interim basis this spring, Ted White has gotten used to the role, juggling both that administrative position with his role as assistant principal.

He’ll now continue in both roles moving forward as the new school year begins.

“It’s been a challenge,” White said. “The predecessors have done a really good job, so I feel like all the programs are in decent shape. I’m excited about this year.”

White took over as athletic director in late January after Adam Deese left Lumberton to become athletic director at Red Springs. White is entering his sixth school year as assistant principal, and has been an educator in Robeson County since 1995, previously serving as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Lumberton Junior High School. He has a masters degree in education and school administration.

Juggling both his administrative roles presents a challenge for White, but he said his days are always interesting in both leadership capacities.

“It’s a handful, honestly,” White said. “There’s always something exciting going on. … There’s a lot more involved in high school athletics behind the scenes than people realize. And just trying to stay on top of trends and current requirements, things like that.”

White finds the Lumberton athletic department in good condition entering the fall season, with a new coach, Dennis McFatten, to lead the Pirates football program, an up-and-coming volleyball program and reigning conference champions in girls tennis and boys soccer.

“We’re excited about the fall season coming up. We’re excited about the new football coach; he’s injected a little excitement in the program as well,” White said. “Those things are always good, and everybody will get started up here in about a week or so.”

