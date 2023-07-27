Every fall has its share of memorable Friday nights — games on the gridiron that will be talked about in the barber shop years, even decades, later.

Many of these are because of unpredictable things that happen when high schools meet for a football game — feats that a column like this one simply can’t anticipate.

But, nonetheless, there are some potentially memorable games coming up this fall that are certainly worth looking ahead to, for one reason or another, with games just weeks away and practice set to begin on Monday. This includes eight in-county matchups this season — the most since Public Schools of Robeson County consolidated from six high schools to five in 2019.

Here are, in chronological order, five games to look forward to this fall in Robeson County.

Aug. 18 — Lumberton at Fairmont

Season openers are always fun and exciting, and so are in-county matchups. This game will feature both, and in this case is the debut for a pair of first-year head coaches — Lumberton’s Dennis McFatten and Fairmont’s Jeremy Carthen.

Last year’s meeting in Lumberton was the first since 2008, and resulted in Fairmont’s first win over Lumberton since 1975, ending a nine-game streak. This year’s game will mark the first time Lumberton has visited Hal S. Floyd Stadium since 2007.

With Fairmont winning just one more game after last year’s win over Lumberton, and the Pirates coming off a winless season, both teams will be eager to start the new season in the win column.

Sept. 8 — Red Springs at Lumberton

With decades of Robeson County football history, it’s rare to see a first-time matchup, particularly between two county schools. But — unbelievably — Red Springs and Lumberton have never met on the gridiron. That fact will change, though, the Friday after Labor Day, when the Red Devils make the 18-mile trip down Highway 211.

Like the Lumberton-Fairmont matchup, this will be a game between two programs hungry for success after struggling through 2022; these teams combined for one victory last fall, but one of them is sure to win when they meet.

There’s already some juice in this game, too: Lumberton has announced that it will use this game as its senior night — a move designed to separate the emotions of senior night from the fanfare surrounding the Purnell Swett-Lumberton season finale — and I’ve already heard from within the Red Springs program that the Pirates’ selection of this game is being seen as a potential slight.

Oct. 6 — St. Pauls at Fairmont

Every one of the in-county matchups is sure to have some close connections between personnel on either sideline, but when the Bulldogs and Golden Tornadoes meet there will be a direct connection in the head-coaching matchup.

Carthen came to be Fairmont’s head coach after five seasons as an assistant coach at St. Pauls, and will face his former boss Mike Setzer — who he considers a mentor — when the teams face off in a Southeastern Athletic Conference contest.

While two of the last three games between these programs have resulted in blowout wins by the Bulldogs, they’ve also played some excellent games against each other, including a 28-18 St. Pauls win, with separation coming only with a late Kemarion Baldwin touchdown, over the upset-minded Golden Tornadoes in the last meeting at Fairmont, and a 16-13 thriller in Fairmont’s most recent win in the series in 2019.

Oct. 20 — Clinton at St. Pauls

In both seasons since Clinton and St. Pauls have been in the same conference, this game has been for first place in the Southeastern.

Both games have been quite memorable. In 2021, St. Pauls won 56-38, pulling away in the fourth quarter behind Kemarion Baldwin’s 409-yard rushing performance — a Robeson County record he later broke again himself — with six touchdowns; last year, Clinton won 23-20 with a long touchdown in the final minute on a hook-and-lateral play.

As often seen in high school sports, there’s a decent bit of roster turnover coming into the new season. But there’s still good reason to believe that these two teams will be at or near the top of the Southeastern standings, leaving this as a major game in the league race — and possibly a de facto conference championship.

Oct. 27 — Purnell Swett at Lumberton

It’s a cliche, but it’s true here: it really doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s a must-see matchup when these schools meet. The last few years haven’t been great to either program, but that hasn’t kept the games between the Rams and Pirates from being intriguing and dramatic. All three Purnell Swett-Lumberton football games I’ve covered have been good, even games decided in the final moments.

In each of those games, both teams were out of the playoff hunt and had nothing at stake besides those backyard bragging rights, with the game giving each one of their best chances to win all season in the finale of a long campaign — and that’s part of why they’ve been fun.

This year, Lumberton’s McFatten and Purnell Swett’s Josh Deese will participate in the rivalry as head coaches for the first time. If one or both teams can have a breakthrough season and the game has meaning in the standings — on top of what it will already mean regardless — it would make the game that much more dramatic, especially with its place as the regular-season finale.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.