Two baseball players from Robeson County earned honorable mention selections when HighSchoolOT announced its All-State team for the 2023 season on Thursday.

Purnell Swett’s Malachi Gales and Fairmont’s Noah Parker each earned the honor after strong seasons for the Rams and Golden Tornadoes.

Gales, who played all over the diamond for Purnell Swett, was selected as an infielder. The UNC Greensboro signee hit .470 this spring, with two home runs, 14 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, 32 runs and 22 stolen bases.

The Fairmont transfer was named Robeson County Player of the Year by The Robesonian and United-8 Conference Player of the Year; he helped lead Purnell Swett to a share of the United-8 championship.

Parker was selected as a two-way player after strong play as both a pitcher and a second baseman for the Golden Tornadoes. At the plate, Parker hit .392 with three home runs, 12 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs; on the mound, he was 10-1 with a 1.01 ERA, striking out 102 batters in 69 innings pitched with just 27 walks allowed, and was named Robeson County Pitcher of the Year by The Robesonian.

Parker helped lead Fairmont to the Robeson County Slugfest championship and a second-place finish in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. He is signed to play collegiately at Southeastern Community College.