LUMBERTON — The lineup is set for the annual Lumberton Jamboree preseason scrimmages, to be held at Lumberton’s Alton G. Brooks Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with the matchups announced at a luncheon Friday.

The JV teams from Lumberton and West Bladen will meet at 5 p.m., with varsity contests beginning the following hour; Fairmont will face Heide Trask at 6 p.m., Purnell Swett will take on West Bladen at 7 p.m. and Lumberton will host E.E. Smith at 8 p.m.

“The buildup to it is exciting — nervous, just because I want things to be run well, I want to represent Robeson County to the best of my ability,” first-year Lumberton head coach Dennis McFatten said. “I’d love to have all the Robeson County teams in this jamboree, to where we can have a significant name for Robeson County teams to face other opponents that we won’t see during the season. It’s been an exciting one, because I want to actually see what my guys have been doing over the summer and the product they place out on the field. And just to have the love of Robeson County all packed in the stadium, and all the other communities as well coming in. Hopefully, later on, it’s going to grow bigger and bigger.”

Each game will pit a Robeson County school against an outside school, giving the three Robeson schools who are participating the chance to not only get in competitive reps for themselves but to also see what the other teams look like prior to the start of the season. It’s particularly important for the three schools as Lumberton, Fairmont and Purnell Swett will all face each other in the regular season, including the Lumberton at Fairmont season opener on Aug. 18.

“I look forward to the Robeson County jamboree, not just to show off what we’re doing but to see what the other schools are doing,” Purnell Swett first-year head coach Josh Deese said. “I always root for them, so I like seeing the hard work that they’ve put in as well.”

Fairmont, which is also led by a first-year head coach in Jeremy Carthen, will face Heide Trask just as it did in the 2021 Jamboree.

“We really look forward to working out this event,” Fairmont defensive line coach Shamone Williams said. “It’s our first time together actually doing it as a team; we’ve got a new staff, new team, so we’re working on making some changes and just looking forward to the experience to enjoy. … We’re ready to see how it works with (Heide Trask). We’re looking forward to the matchup, and hopefully it’ll turn out to be great.”

The Titans are coached by former Red Springs head coach Lawrence Ches, who took the team to the second round of the state playoffs in his first year in the program last year.

“It’s always a quality, well-run event, so I expect no different this year; that’s kind of my main reason for getting involved,” Ches said. “It’s a game-like situation, which adds a little incentive to taking a little drive, as opposed to finding something closer.”

Purnell Swett’s matchup will see the team facing West Bladen head coach Stanley Williams, a former Rams assistant coach.

“Coach Williams was a defensive line coach (at Purnell Swett) a few years back; I worked with him in the weight room and I was the defensive coordinator while he was there, so we have that relationship,” Deese said. “It’s always good to see him and to see how well his teams are doing too.”

The first Lumberton appearance of McFatten’s tenure will be against another team with a first-year coach, with Antonio Wallace’s E.E. Smith team set to face the Pirates.

“Another program with a new head coach, and they’re doing some great things down there as well, so it’ll be great to see how we match up and compete with them, being another school that’s bringing in a strong culture with Coach Wallace behind them, so we want to be able to compete against them,” McFatten said.

The jamboree will come just nine days before the regular-season opener for each of the participants. Friday’s preview luncheon was, in itself, a sign that football season is approaching fast.

“Football season is here,” McFatten said. “Whenever we start talking about jamboree talk, it’s here, right around the corner. I’m excited — more so because the kids are excited. I’m feeding off their energy, and they’re feeding off mine.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.