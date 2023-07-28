RED SPRINGS — Looking back on two historic rebounding performances last season, Red Springs center Monica Washington said the key to those games was simply her strong will.

Washington discussed those 30-plus-rebound games and more on this week’s installment of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

“The first game, I was scared we were going to lose, and something just kept saying ‘you’ve got to go harder, you’ve got to go harder,’ and then I didn’t even realize by the end of the game I did have 30-some rebounds,” Washington said. “The second game, it was either we won the game and we had a trophy, or we lost and we didn’t get nothing but a second-place trophy, and I didn’t want a second-place trophy.”

During the Terry Walls Holiday Invitational in December, Washington had consecutive games with eyepopping rebounding totals: in a semifinal win over Living Water Christian, she grabbed 31 rebounds, then in the championship game against Epiphany, she had 33 — tied for the fifth most in a single game in NCHSAA girls basketball history.

“Being aggressive, knowing who your opponent is so you can get them out of the way and get the ball (is the key to rebounding),” she said.

Washington also scored a career-high 28 points in the win over Epiphany, and scored in double figures 19 times this season. She averaged 15 points and 15 rebounds per game, and earned The Robesonian’s Most Improved Player Award as part of the postseason All-County honors.

Washington still has two years of high school basketball remaining, and also is a track and field state championship qualifier in both the discus and shot put, and a member of the Red Devils volleyball team.

To view the full interview, which includes Washington’s thoughts on the Lady Red Devils basketball team’s improvement, her track and field state championship experience and how volleyball helps her in her other sports, visit robesonian.com.