Smith siblings enjoy back-to-

back World Series experiences

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A trip to the Dixie Youth Baseball or Dixie Softball World Series is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for every family whose child is on a team that earns their way to the tournament.

But what about multiple kids within the same family getting to play in the World Series on one incredible and unique two-week road trip.

The Smith family of Lumberton is currently in the midst of that very experience.

Sadie Smith, 9, is a member of the Lumberton Angels team that began World Series play over the weekend in Alexandria, Louisiana. Her brother, 12-year-old Sam, is on the Lumberton “O”Zone team which will begin its World Series run Friday in Ruston, Louisiana.

“We left on Wednesday and we were able to take the long way down and drive across the Gulf and see some sights that we probably wouldn’t have been able to see otherwise along the Gulf, in Mobile, Biloxi Beach, Gulfport,” their mother Amanda Smith said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

Perhaps the rare World Series double is appropriate for this duo — Sam began playing organized baseball at age 5, though he was carrying around a bat and ball as soon as he could walk; Sadie quickly followed in her older brother’s footsteps, walking onto the softball diamond, Amanda said.

“She’s grown up in his shadow, on the field with her brother, and she loves watching him play; she’s his biggest fan, so she wants to do everything he does,” Amanda Smith said. “Now that she’s older, everything she does that he does, she has to do it better.

Sam previously played in a World Series when Lumberton’s AAA team advanced two years ago in Laurel, Mississippi. As part of that sibling rivalry, Amanda noted that Sadie has now made it to a World Series at an even younger age.

“They have that sibling rivalry anyway, that any siblings do, but they really and truly are each other’s biggest fans,” Amanda Smith said.

The Smiths are thankful that the tournaments are close to each other — with only about a 100-mile trip from Alexandria to Ruston in between tournaments — and that they’re not being played at the same time, allowing the whole family to support both the siblings on the big stage.

“Them playing back-to-back weeks, we’re fortunate they’re both in Louisiana. It could’ve been anywhere,” their father Jason Smith said. “There’s been weekends in travel ball, and actually in the state tournament, where I took Sam to Polkton to play his state tournament while (Amanda) carried Sadie to Southport to play hers.

“That’s the life of a family that’s involved in ball, right? Somebody’s got to be there.”

A third Smith sibling in the family of five is also a part of this unique family journey — 17-year-old Sara is working as the team photographer during Sadie’s softball World Series games.

Amanda and Jason are thankful to the community’s support, helping raise funds that made the double World Series trip possible.

“The main thing I’ve got is we’re just thankful for the town of Lumberton and the community that contributed to help these trips for all the kids, not just ours,” Jason Smith said. “We’ve been fortunate through the years — we’ve played on some great teams with some great coaches, and that’s contributed to the kids’ success a lot.”

As of press time late Tuesday afternoon, the Lumberton Angels softball team is one win away from winning the World Series and has no losses in the double-elimination tournament. Lumberton is set to play Florida Tuesday evening, and can clinch the championship with a win; if Florida wins, the teams would play a winner-take-all championship game later Tuesday.

Lumberton’s “O”Zone baseball team opens World Series play Friday at 10 a.m. against Virginia.