PEMBROKE — Hard work in the classroom paid dividends for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Friday when the team earned a special mention for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2022-23 season is the 28th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls. To be mentioned on the list a team needs a 3.0 combined GPA.

The Braves were one of just three schools in Conference Carolinas to earn this recognition. The Black & Gold finished the year with a team grade point average of 3.077. Chowan was also honored with a 3.273 grade point average, as well as Converse, who had a 3.065 grade point average.