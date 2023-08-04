Lumberton Dixie Angels team celebrates World Series title

ALEXANDRIA, La. — As the Angels division champions from each state that plays Dixie Softball across the Southeast gathered this week for the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana, there was no doubt which team was the best.

The only thing hotter than turf field in the 100-degree temperatures was the play of the North Carolina state champions — the team from Lumberton, who Tuesday became World Series champions.

“It was an awesome experience for the girls and the families,” Lumberton coach Chris Conner said. “They played some of the best ball they’ve played, through district and state. They played really well.”

Lumberton’s Angels team — the 10-and-under age division — joined the 2016 Belles team (15-and-under) as the only teams from the Lumberton Softball Association to win the Dixie Softball World Series.

The outcome was the result of a team effort by each of Lumberton’s players, as the team was undefeated through five games in the double-elimination tournament.

“It was a great performance by all 12 girls,” Conner said. “I don’t want to single none of them out because they all competed and did what we asked them to do, what we worked on, drills. Getting successful bunts down, big hits, big defensive plays, we turned two double plays. It was an all-around (performance) — it was awesome to see.”

Team members include Lacie Campbell, Sadie Smith, Taylor Stone, Lucy Conner, Brooke Fleury, Laci Lewis, Caroline Walton, Haven Sampson, Aydan Davis, Zyriannah Rogers, Brookes Baffaro and Khloe Carter. The team is coached by Chris Conner, Nick Baffaro and Amanda Smith.

Seven of the team members were a part of last year’s Lumberton Angels team which also advanced to the Dixie Softball World Series, finishing fourth.

One of the biggest keys to Lumberton’s success was its pitching and defense. The pitching trio of Lucy Conner, Aydan Davis and Brookes Baffaro combined for 42 strikeouts over five games, allowing just five runs, with the help of catcher Zyriannah Rogers behind the plate. The team also made just “three or four” errors over the course of the tournament, Conner said, a remarkable rate for this age level.

Lumberton clinched the championship with a 7-0 win over Florida on Tuesday.

“Just kind of a big, deep breath and just reel it all in,” Chris Conner said of the championship-clinching moment. “I was happy for the girls — they did it. We did it, as a team, but it’s all about them. … It’s an honor to see them, and the excitement in their eyes and their faces when they won it. It was heartwarming.”

Lumberton previously defeated Georgia 12-2 in its tournament opener last Saturday, then faced possibly its toughest game on Sunday against the host team from Alexandria, ultimately earning a 6-2 win.

“Louisiana was a really tough game, the host from Alexandria,” Chris Conner said. “We had some calls not exactly go our way, here and there; it was a tough game but we ended up winning it.”

Lumberton defeated Florida 7-0 later on Sunday — an exact foreshadowing of the eventual championship game — before topping South Carolina 3-1 on Monday to get within one win of the title.

Lumberton outscored the opposition 35-5 for the tournament.

“It was just a total team effort,” Chris Conner said. “We just clicked; it was our moment to shine. Everything fell into place, all the hard work. Everything we’ve worked on, we were able to do.”

That hard work includes three weeks of practice before the district tournament, and two more weeks before both the state and World Series tournaments; those weeks of practice and the tournament weeks add up to about two months of softball.

“It took a lot of dedication from the kids and the families, their parents, to put all the time and effort in and get us there,” Chris Conner said.

Lumberton’s route to the championship did not include a district championship, as Lumberton lost to Hope Mills and finished second in that event. Lumberton avenged that defeat by beating Hope Mills twice on its way to the state tournament championship last month in Southport.

“It just came together and clicked for us at the right time,” Chris Conner said. “We had our ups and downs; district, we were runner-up, and we had some tough losses in it, but I think district and state got us to — we played Hope Mills, which is a really tough team, and that kind of helped us a lot in the World Series.”

Chris Conner and the rest of the Lumberton team are appreciative of the local financial support which helped them get to the World Series — and the moral support that helped them win it.

“We want to thank everybody that supported us with donations — business, family and friends — to get us there,” Chris Conner said. “We had a lot of support back home watching us; some of the games, we had over 3,000 views.”

