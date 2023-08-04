PEMBROKE — What do a player’s goals look like when they’re already a two-time Robeson County Player of the Year before beginning their junior year of high school?

For Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean, the goal is simply to continue her improvement over the next two years, as she discussed on this week’s edition of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series at robesonian.com.

“(I have) more expectation on myself to continue to get better; you don’t want to stay the same,” McLean said. “Each year I want to get more and more goals and more assists.”

McLean scored 22 goals with 11 assists in her freshman season in the spring of 2022, then scored 33 goals with 11 assists this spring, winning Robeson County Player of the Year in both campaigns.

But her goal to continue improving applies not just to her, but also the Lady Rams team, which narrowly missed the state playoffs after a 13-8-1 season this year, with an 8-6 United-8 Conference mark.

“This year I definitely feel like we can be first in the conference,” McLean said. “I feel like we’re getting better, and the girls are now — we had a younger team when I first started, but now we’re becoming an older team, and I definitely think we have a good chance of finishing first in the conference this year.”

For McLean’s thoughts on her first two seasons of high school soccer, the Rams’ two Robeson Cup championships, her father becoming the athletic director and girls basketball coach at Purnell Swett and her future in varsity basketball, view the full interview at robesonian.com.