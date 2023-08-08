RUSTON, La. — The Lumberton “O”Zone team and the West Robeson Majors team each finished third in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series held this week in Ruston, Louisiana.

Both teams were eliminated from tournament play after losses on Tuesday morning.

Lumberton, in the “O”Zone division for age 12-and-under, defeated Madison Heights, Virginia 7-5 in a pool-play game on Friday. When double-elimination bracket play began Saturday, Lumberton beat Magnolia, Alabama 10-0 before a Sunday loss to Moncks Corner, South Carolina by a 5-4 score.

Facing elimination, Lumberton beat Pike County, Mississippi 12-2 on Monday morning before topping Moncks Corner, South Carolina 7-6 later Monday.

Lumberton was eliminated with a 5-0 loss to Montgomery, Alabama on Tuesday morning.

This was the fourth World Series appearance for many of the players on the Lumberton team, previously playing in the World Series in the Coach Pitch, AAA and Majors levels.

West Robeson, playing in the Majors division for age 12-and-under, beat Perry, Georgia 10-0 in a pool-play game Friday, then continued the momentum with three straight wins to start bracket play.

West Robeson defeated Dallas County, Alabama 10-0 on Saturday, topped Lakeshore, Louisiana 8-4 on Sunday and beat Whiteville 10-8 on Monday morning.

Leland handed West Robeson its first loss of the tournament with a 4-0 decision on Monday evening. West Robeson then faced Whiteville again in an elimination game Tuesday morning, falling 4-1.

This is the third straight top-three finish for West Robeson Majors, who placed third in 2021 and second last year.