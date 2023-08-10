Fairmont’s Isaac McKellar (15) celebrates with teammate Micah Roberts (9) after catching a pass during Wednesday’s scrimmage against Heide Trask at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — While Wednesday night’s football scrimmages don’t count toward the 2023 records of the teams participating in the Lumberton Jamboree, there’s still plenty of importance to the games.

It was the opportunity to play outside competition in a game-like environment as a tune-up before the games do start to count next week.

This was especially important for the three Robeson County teams in attendance, with each led by a first-year head coach. Each team came away with plenty to work on, but also plenty to build on as they continue practice in the coming days, with some teams scheduled for another scrimmage Friday.

Purnell Swett vs. West Bladen

Purnell Swett moved the ball offensively and shut down West Bladen defensively, outscoring the night 21-0 in the 45-minute running-clock game.

“We played physical,” Rams head coach Josh Deese said. “The fundamentals, we’re still not there, but it’s coming. We’ve got to get in a little better shape, but overall I was happy with what I saw.”

Raymond Cummings ran for one touchdown for the Rams and threw for two, connecting with both Lakoda Locklear and Charles Wilkes for scores.

The pass to Locklear, a 50-yard play, particularly stood out to Deese.

“That’s a surprise,” Deese said. “I’m happy with that. Anytime we can break a long pass, I’ll take it. That was a nice ball, and an even better catch by Lakoda.”

West Bladen, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball against the Rams defense.

“Our defense played extremely well,” Deese said. “They played assignment football, and we’ve been teaching that forever. We’ve been preaching assignment football, and they played assignment football, and it showed on the field tonight.”

Purnell Swett opens at Seaforth next Friday.

Lumberton vs. E.E. Smith

The Lumberton-E.E. Smith scrimmage was a defensive struggle throughout, with neither side posting a score until the very last play from scrimmage — a Jacoby Pevia 20-yard run for a touchdown to establish a 6-0 score.

Lumberton head coach Dennis McFatten, though, saw the play more as a fortunate mistake.

“I’m an honest type of guy; I was mad about that run because we didn’t run it right,” McFatten said. “It was great, we scored a touchdown, but it’s the fact of glorifying what’s not right, and that’s something we’re not going to do. We can still score that touchdown running it the right way, and that’s what we’re going to work on with film and get better — because we did have flashes. … Once we get everybody together I feel very confident in the team we’ve got.”

The Pirates were low in numbers in Wednesday’s jamboree due to some players not yet having enough practice days to be eligible.

“That’s why we scheduled two jamborees. Friday we’ll have some more guys being able to play,” McFatten said. “We’re just building competition, building the workman’s mentality, getting ready for our week one game.”

Lumberton’s defense looked strong against the Golden Bulls, even while undermanned, with several big hits and a goal-line stand to keep the game scoreless before Pevia’s touchdown.

“We have some linebackers playing some D-line, had some defensive ends playing D-tackle, so we’re getting some guys in there,” McFatten said. “But that fourth-down stand, they did great, but we’re just going to keep on getting better.”

Fairmont vs. Heide Trask

The biggest takeaway for Fairmont Wednesday night, Golden Tornadoes coach Jeremy Carthen said, was the need for more discipline after Heide Trask outscored Fairmont 12-0.

“We can be very good, but we’ve got to be disciplined,” Carthen said. “We’ve got to be disciplined to get to the next level; I’ve been preaching that the whole time. I set a standard, and that’s where it is. We’ve got to be able to take a punch and be able to still be in the fight.”

Heide Trask scored two rushing touchdowns in the last 20 minutes of the scrimmage. The Titans, coached by former Red Springs head coach Lawrence Ches, were a second-round playoff team last season.

“They played well, a really good football team, very well-coached,” Carthen said. “I’m expecting to do the same thing with our guys moving forward as far as our guys knowing how to do things. We’re still in the process of learning.”

Fairmont had a would-be touchdown pass called back due to a penalty, and penalties also negated some other positive plays. But, Carthen said, there were also “flashes” on both sides of the ball, with the team playing a variety of personnel in the scrimmage setting.

“The things we’ve seen in practice, we did see on the field, and that’s part of being disciplined as well,” Carthen said. “It’s just the little things we’ve got to clean up; I’ve got to enjoy the process. I’m not nowhere near ready to give up on these guys, because I think we’ve got a lot to work on and build on.”

Lumberton travels to Fairmont in the season opener for both teams next Friday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.