LUMBERTON — It’s not often a coach openly admits in August that his program won’t be a state championship contender, but head coach Dennis McFatten has said as much about the 2023 Pirates.

That doesn’t mean, though, that this season — a foundational campaign under the first-year coach — won’t be hugely important to any success the Pirates may have in the future.

“I told (the seniors), I like to be real with them, this isn’t the state championship year,” McFatten said. “We’re going to compete, we’re going to compete to the best of our ability, but this is our foundation year and we’re going to make it strong. They’re going to be remembered by what they establish this year.”

McFatten inherits a Lumberton program that was winless in 2022 and has lost 28 of its last 29 games, dating back to 2019.

The key to improving those results this fall, McFatten says, is “laying down the foundation,” which will ultimately result in better outcomes in the long run.

“Winning games is going to be great — that’s always the goal — but we want to make sure our culture is strong,” McFatten said. “Because culture is going to win a lot of these games that we’re going to face, so we want to make sure our culture is strong so the young kids know, when it’s time for them to rise up in those positions, we continue this and build a legacy.”

The Pirates lost only a few players to graduation from last year’s team, and will have 21 seniors on the roster this fall; experience is, therefore, will be an asset.

“We’ve been playing the whole time, we’ve been here, all of us together,” senior quarterback Travon Moore said. “We’ve been building that team chemistry with the younger guys, so we can have people to depend on when it comes game time.”

While the Pirates have been run-heavy in recent years, McFatten anticipates more of a multiple look offensively; Moore, he says, has the ability to open up the passing game and make it a more potent option than in seasons past.

“Our plays do have multiple plays off of one another, so it could be a run play, it could be a pass play, depending on how the defense lines up,” McFatten said. “That’s what we want to make sure we have everything established with the run game to where it’s going to open up our passing game down the field, from everything from being vertical down the field to horizontally using from sideline to sideline.”

Juniors Reggie Bush and Ben Ervin will be among Moore’s key targets in the receiving game, while freshman Ja’Keis Hayes has also been impressive in preseason camp. Senior Jacoby Pevia and junior Isaiah Whittington each return in the backfield.

With some potential at the skill positions, strong offensive line play will also be important for the Pirates.

“We have athletes around the ball, but we want to make sure we establish the run game and that we’re nasty up front to where we’re moving the ball at will when we’re running the ball,” McFatten said.

McFatten — formerly a defensive coordinator at Clinton — anticipates the Pirates using many different looks throughout the season on the defensive end, playing a matchup-based scheme and lineup against each different opponent.

“I told them every week there can be new starters — because there’s no reason, if we play an offense that is heavy up front, downhill running, and we’ve got skinny ankles out there,” McFatten said. “We’re going to bulk up in size if the offense is bulked up in size, and we’re going to shrink down if the offense is passing around the park.”

Senior defensive end Nakoma Scott, who has seven collegiate offers, is the team’s defensive leader.

“One (key), not being scared, ready to hit,” Scott said. “You see the ball, go attack it. You’ve got to have knowledge of the game, you’ve got to have a good IQ, because if you don’t have a good IQ you’re just running around.”

Other impact players defensively will include senior linebackers Caleb Maynor and Deric Fulmore; junior Jaylen Winston-Terry on the line; and Bush, Irvin and Hayes in the secondary.

Goals for McFatten’s first season are less about wins and losses and more about the hard work that is required to move the program’s trajectory in an upward direction.

“(The goal is) every day getting better,” Scott said. “Learning and not making the same mistakes over and over again. Definitely, on the mistakes that we do make, we can better ourselves — you can’t get worse. Everybody’s saying winning, winning this, winning that — but if ain’t getting better, you ain’t going to win, so that’s all I’m worried about.”

Lumberton opens at Fairmont on Aug. 18 and has an open week before their home opener Sept. 1 against Clinton.

