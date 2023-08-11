PEMBROKE — The academic prowess of UNC Pembroke’s student-athletes continued to be displayed nationally recently when 72 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2ADA) Academic Achievement Award listing.

The cross country/track & field program, soccer program and football programs each sent an institution-best 11 student-athletes to the distinguished listing, while baseball had nine individuals lauded with the honor. The swimming team had seven student-athletes crowned with the achievement.

A total of 1,286 student-athletes across 12 Conference Carolinas institutions were recognized in the release.

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

— have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

— have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

— have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

UNCP’s 16 varsity athletic teams combined to post a department 2.896 grade point average across the 2022-23 academic year. Ten teams – baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, women’s track & field and volleyball – registered a team GPA of 3.0 or better during the 2022-23 academic year, while five teams – women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s track & field, men’s basketball and soccer– saw their team GPA increase by four percent or better as compared to the 2021-22 academic year.