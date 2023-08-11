Lumberton “O”Zone, West Robeson Majors each finish 3rd in tournament

West Robeson Majors’ Channing Carter puts the ball in play during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series this week in Ruston, Louisiana.

The Lumberton “O”Zone team celebrates after finishing in third place at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series this week in Ruston, Louisiana.

West Robeson Majors’ Mason Locklear waits on deck before an at bat during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series this week in Ruston, Louisiana.

West Robeson Majors’ Angel Chavis waits on deck before an at bat during the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series this week in Ruston, Louisiana. Chavis became the first female to hit a home run in Majors division play in DYB World Series history.

Members of the West Robeson Majors Dixie Youth Baseball team take a group photo after finishing third in the DYB World Series this week in Ruston, Louisiana. Pictured in the front row, from left, are coach Eric Locklear, Jraven Lowry, Channing Carter, Caige Locklear, Mason Locklear, Angel Chavis, Greyland Castro and coach Cecil Locklear. In the back row, from left, are Eli Freeman, Kade Oxendine, Josiah Bullard, Hydean Clark, Lucas Tyner and coach Servando Castro.

RUSTON, La. — Two local teams battled through the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series — through the Louisiana heat, and through two games for each on a long Monday.

By the end of the tournament, both secured a third-place finish.

The Lumberton “O”Zone and West Robeson Majors teams each made runs in the event earlier this week in Ruston, Louisiana, continuing local success in recent years in both the Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Softball World Series.

Lumberton

Lumberton, which won the “O”Zone (age 12-and-under) state tournament to advance to Ruston, played six games and won four in the World Series.

“It was a good experience,” coach Steve Stone said. “We took off right where we left at the state tournament, went down there hyped up, knew we had what it took to be a competitive team and came out third out of 12 teams. We went down there and the pitching was really good, the hitting was solid, the defense was clean. The only games we lost were to some really quality teams. … The teams that put us out went on to win it.”

Lumberton defeated Madison Heights, Virginia 7-5 in pool-play game last Friday before starting bracket play with a 10-0 win over Magnolia, Alabama on Saturday and a 5-4 loss to Moncks Corner, South Carolina on Sunday.

Lumberton won two elimination games on Monday, beating Pike County, Mississippi 12-2 before defeating Moncks Corner again 7-6 in an extra-inning thriller.

“We had a win-or-go-home game against South Carolina, a really strong team from Moncks Corner, a really highly disciplined team,” Stone said. “We won in nine innings, back and forth, back and forth. We ended up winning it with a hit. … People stepped up when they needed to.

“We accomplished our goal; our goal was to push on — half the people get eliminated on Sunday or Monday, but we were still there on championship day on Tuesday.”

Montgomery, Alabama defeated Lumberton 5-0 on Tuesday, ending Lumberton’s tournament; the Montgomery team defeated Livingston, Texas for the title on Wednesday.

“That Alabama team we lost to, they had top-notch pitching, high speed and a lot of power on that team,” Stone said. “They were by far the best team in that tournament.”

Landon Ransom, Stephen Stone and Sam Smith were the top three hitters for the Lumberton team. Ransom hit .594 for the state and World Series tournaments, while Stone and Smith each hit over .450; Ransom had two home runs, 14 RBIs and 16 runs and Stone had 12 RBIs. Smith matched Ransom with a team-high seven extra-base hits. Josiah Britt had 13 stolen bases, and Waylon Willoughby was also a key contributor.

Smith, Stone and Easton Knecht were the team’s three primary pitchers. Smith and Stone both earned four total wins over the course of the state and World Series tournaments, with Stone striking out 39 batters and Smith 27.

But the pitching “got tight” on Monday and Tuesday, Stone said, due to pitch counts and the amount of baseball the team had to play.

“I had a few kids step up and pitch that weren’t part of the top-three rotation and they came in,” Stone said, citing big innings pitched by Julian Goolsby and Matthew Shackleford.

This was the fourth World Series appearance for many of the players on the Lumberton team, previously playing in the World Series in the Coach Pitch, AAA and Majors levels.

Team members include Stephen Stone, Smith, Knecht, Willoughby, Ransom, Britt, Mason Jones, Goolsby, Bailey Hardee, Shackleford and Preston Locklear.

The coaching staff of Steve Stone, Jonathan Britt and Jeremy Britt have coached this group through all four World Series appearances.

“That same team we started with, back when they were 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, they just get better every year,” Steve Stone said.

West Robeson

The West Robeson Majors team (age 12-and-under) also competed in six games of World Series play, and earned the program’s third consecutive top-three finish in the World Series.

“It was a great experience,” coach Eric Locklear said. “We played a lot of baseball, we had six games. The kids enjoyed it. It was a tough draw with the bracket, that kind of caught us off guard a little bit. But the kids had fun; it was a great experience and memories that will last a lifetime.”

West Robeson Majors previously finished third in 2021 and second in 2022.

A highlight for West Robeson was a 10-8 victory over Whiteville on Monday, beating the team that had beaten them in the state tournament. In that victory, Angel Chavis became the first female player to ever hit a home run in Majors division play at the Dixie Youth World Series.

“With Angel, she was one of our most consistent bats that we had,” Locklear said. “That was the tying run against Whiteville (Monday), which was a key part of that.”

After the win over Whiteville, West Robeson was 4-0 in tournament play, but the team lost 4-0 to Leland later on Monday and lost 4-0 to Whiteville on Tuesday morning, eliminating them from the event.

“(Whiteville) was a really good team; well coached, solid team,” Locklear said. “I’m very proud of our kids and the fight they put in, the effort, playing two games on Monday. And also on Monday we played the two teams that played in the championship. I was very pleased as far as the effort and the fight the kids had in them.”

Leland won the tournament by defeating Whiteville 3-1 later on Tuesday, as North Carolina teams swept the top three places. Whiteville previously won the state tournament in Pembroke, with West Robeson second and Leland third.

“North Carolina represented really well,” Locklear said.

Before the Monday win over Whiteville, West Robeson defeated Perry, Georgia 10-0 in a pool-play game Friday, and in bracket play defeated Dallas County, Alabama 10-0 on Saturday and Lakeshore, Louisiana 8-4 on Sunday.

Lucas Tyner and Channing Carter were both key contributors for West Robeson at the plate and on the mound, Locklear said.

Players on the West Robeson team include: Josiah Bullard, Carter, Greyland Castro, Chavis, Hydean Clark, Eli Freeman, Caige Locklear, Mason Locklear, Jraven Lowry, Caige Oxendine and Tyner.

The team is coached by head coach Eric Locklear and assistants Cecil Locklear and Servando Castro.