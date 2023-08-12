Beck records 6th ace

Donnie Beck recently made a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole at Pinecrest Country Club, with a 6-iron. It is the sixth ace of his career, and the fourth at Pinecrest; he has made one at hole No. 2, two at hole No. 7 and one on hole No. 12. Larry McNeill, Ronnie Hunt, Greg Canady and Tommy Maynor witnessed the ace.

Mullis records career-best score

Travis Mullis shot a career-best score of 3-under-par 69 Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club. He shot 32 on the front nine and 37 on the back nine, making seven birdies during the round. His previous career-best was a 75. Mullis was playing with Matt Oliver and Patrick Meadows.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played Sept. 9-10 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. The format is a two-person best ball on Saturday and a Texas Scramble on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player with includes all golf fees plus a Friday practice round, lunch both days, a meal after play both days, beverages, and range balls. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

