ST. PAULS — While St. Pauls was the only program in Robeson County with a winning record in 2022, the Bulldogs also felt like last fall was a disappointment because of the way it finished — after a 5-1 start, St. Pauls lost three of its last four including a first-round playoff exit.

After sitting on those outcomes for nine months, the Bulldogs (6-4 overall last season, 4-2 in Southeastern Athletic Conference) are ready to write a new chapter as the new season begins.

“That’s definitely been billboard material all year long in the offseason,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Setzer said. “We harp on it every day; we talk about getting back to our standard. I think it’s important for our kids to move past it, but also have it as a constant reminder of we’re going to have to earn everything we do.”

The late-season sequence included a 23-20 loss at Clinton when the Dark Horses scored a last-minute touchdown to win a game that was for the Southeastern Athletic Conference lead. The Bulldogs figure to be in strong position in the conference again this season.

“I think everybody’s coming back with an edge from last year, knowing that we came off a conference championship loss, so everybody’s getting back into the swing of things,” senior wide receiver/safety Chris Bryant said. “I think we’re going to come out and shock a lot of people this year. … We’ve just got to bounce back and that’s my motivation for this year.”

Much of the focus around the program leading up to the season is on who’s no longer with the Bulldogs — and with good reason, after the historic three-year varsity career of Kemarion Baldwin, Robeson County’s all-time rushing yards leader, came to an end with his graduation, along with several other talented departures.

But the Bulldogs are excited about who’s next at the running back position to fill those shoes.

“This place has always been blessed with good running backs, so we’re just looking forward to the next guy,” Setzer said. “I think it’s an exciting time for me to watch, year after year, next kid up. That’s what we preach to them — who’s the next guy going to be in the paper.”

Sophomore Yoshua McBryde, junior Quintell McNeill, Lumberton transfer senior Chris McCallum and senior Tyler Parks will each get carries for the Bulldogs.

“People think with K.B. gone the Bulldogs are going to go downhill,” McBryde said. “We’ve got to show them that we’re not going to go downhill; we’ve got to keep working in practice, and transfer from practice to the game.”

The role of junior quarterback Theophilus Setzer will also increase as he becomes an upperclassman and a team leader.

“We’ve got some fun plays; we have fun on the offensive side,” Theophilus Setzer said. “But I’m going to have a bigger role, Yosh is going to have a bigger role. … We’re all growing into the positions.”

“We’ve talked about it all offseason, we’ve prepared him, so he’s got to have a bigger role this year,” Mike Setzer said. “With that, more on his shoulders, but he’s going to have to be able to welcome it, not be a burden but to welcome things like that.”

Bryant, Jayden Barnhill and Jalen Kinard will be the top targets for Setzer in the passing game, while Tacomah Hair and Josiah Bryant will be key cogs on the offensive line.

Through the Bulldogs’ recent run of success, including a spring 2021 2AA state championship appearance, the team’s defense has been a major strength; Mike Setzer hopes that will continue with this year’s group.

“The standard of our defense has been so strong, we really have made it tough for those kids to fit those puzzle pieces,” the coach said. “We look forward to continuing the strong defense.”

Senior linebacker Jamarcus Smith is “our staple on defense,” Mike Setzer said, along with Bryant in the secondary, while senior defensive lineman Jonathan Powell “commands double teams.” Sophomore Jakhi Purcell and Kinard will each make an impact at the cornerback position.

Mike Setzer often discusses program standards and expectations, and that includes winning a conference championship and competing for a state championship. But the focus isn’t on the Southeastern or a trophy game in December — but on one game at a time, starting with the Bulldogs’ Aug. 18 opener at Westover.

“Winning states is always the goal,” Theophilus Setzer said. “But we’ve got to go game by game. We’re going to focus on that conference championship and then take it from there.”

After Westover, St. Pauls hosts Lee County in its home opener Aug. 25.

