Through all of the buildup to the new season, I’m asked all the time how I think this team or that team will stack up in the standings as the season unfolds.

Here is your answer.

In the space below, I’ll predict the order of finish in both conference in which Robeson County schools play, the United-8 Conference at the 3A/4A level and the Southeastern Athletic Conference at the 2A level.

This might be a good spot to point out that last year’s predictions were good in some areas and bad in others. And to remind those teams that are favorably picked here, this means nothing and you’ve still got to go out and earn it on the field.

And to those teams who may find their ranking here unfavorable: go out there and prove me wrong!

United-8 Conference

I look at every team in the United-8 and see the potential for improvement, especially from second on down (not meant as a slight to Seventy-First, but improving on a regional finalist is harder than it will be for everyone else). As a result, with everyone on more or less the same upward trajectory, it’s hard to see too much leapfrogging — or cliff diving — in the standings.

1. Seventy-First — The Falcons lost two tremendous running backs in Anthony Quinn and Jayden Shotwell — but are still loaded at the position, including returners Jason Franklin and Donovan Frederick, with a strong and experienced quarterback in Deandre Nance; they’ll also continue to play grown man football up front on both sides of the ball. While everyone has the chance to improve, it’s hard to see anyone toppling the Falcons from their perch.

2. Jack Britt — The Buccaneers have been the most competitive team against Seventy-First in the conference in each of the last two seasons. While the running game lacks experience after the dynamic Sincere Baines’ departure, most of a strong receiving corps is back to catch veteran quarterback Jackson Powell. Four of the top six tacklers return to the Buccaneers’ defense, leaving them primed for another strong season.

3. South View — Last season was up and down for the Tigers, finishing fourth in the league with a losing record overall; that young team is now a year older, with a strong backfield presence in running back Christian Rutledge set to lead the way and a physical defense. I’d be shocked if they’re under .500 again, and contending in the conference is certainly in play.

4. Cape Fear — The defense is a known commodity for the Colts, with 10 starters back from a year ago. The questions come on offense, with quarterback Cole Wilson and two of the team’s top three rushers graduating; running back Favour Murtala is the leading returner. Behind that defense, though, Cape Fear should be competitive against anyone and, even from fourth on this list, can be right in the thick of the race.

5. Gray’s Creek — A run-heavy team coached by Jon Sherman has its top two rushers returning, in Javon Webb and Tyler Davis, as well as three of its top four tacklers. The Bears weren’t closer than a 27-point loss against any of the four teams ahead of them last year, but are talented and experienced enough to, at the very least, close that gap.

6. Purnell Swett — The Rams seem set to take a step forward in Josh Deese’s first year as head coach, with an unproven but talented quarterback and three strong running backs on offense, and an aggressive defense. Purnell Swett has won more than one conference game just once since 2011, but that should change this season.

7. Douglas Byrd — The Eagles won three games last year — sweeping the three Robeson County teams they played and beating no one else — and have improved in each season under coach Maurice Huey. A defense that struggled last year is less experienced this fall, and there’s doubts about the team’s quarterback play; talented back Sincere Blount is a bright spot offensively.

8. Lumberton — Better days are ahead for the Pirates under new head coach Dennis McFatten — and that’s already begun, with a renewed belief around the program. The Pirates, too, should be improved from last year; they’re just in a tough spot in a league where the rest of the teams are also trending upward, with Lumberton coming from the deepest hole after a winless campaign. This placement doesn’t reflect how the team will be more competitive this season.

Southeastern Athletic Conference

East Bladen has departed the league after a successful appeal to be reclassified to the 1A level. The Southeastern last year had four teams at 4-2 or better, including league champion Clinton, with three more each at 1-5. The gap between those haves and have nots shouldn’t be as big, but those groups of the top and bottom remain fairly well-defined.

1. Clinton — Essentially the entire offense is back from last year’s conference champion and third-round playoff team, including multi-position weapon Josiah McLaurin and quarterback Nydarion Blackwell; the defense will be nearly as experienced after it was just as dominant; and the Dark Horses have added some key transfers as well.

2. St. Pauls — Many point to the graduation of Kemarion Baldwin as a reason the Bulldogs could be down, but they’ve got plenty of talent at that position and elsewhere and — after the disappointing stretch run in 2022 — might end up with a better record than last year. Quarterback Theophilus Setzer and a strong defense will have the Bulldogs in contention for the conference crown, with an Oct. 20 showdown against Clinton proving pivotal once again.

3. Midway — A talented quarterback returns in Tripp Westbrook, but his top seven receivers from last year each graduated, including Trey Gregory, also the team’s leading rusher. The defense is where the team’s experience lies, including 104-tackle man Dustin Williams, and will have to be the Raiders’ strength.

4. Red Springs — The Red Devils are set for a several-win improvement after a 1-9 season last year, with plenty of talent to go around at the skill positions and some physical players up front. The second-year jump under head coach Tim Ray could have the team in position to surprise some people.

5. Fairmont — There’s also plenty of talent at the skill positions for Fairmont, including 2022 Robeson County Offensive Player of the Year Gabriel Washington, though depth could be a concern for the Golden Tornadoes, as could discipline. Fairmont is on its fourth head coach the last five seasons.

6. West Bladen — It’s been a struggle for the Knights in recent years; this season, they’ll have to overcome the loss of their best two defensive players and the all-around offensive weapon Tydrick Stewart. Combined with potential improvement from the teams around them, those question marks leave West Bladen at the bottom on this list.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.