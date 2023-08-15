PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s basketball head coach John Haskins announced on Tuesday that he has promoted Donald Bohannon to associate head coach.

A native of Wilmington, Bohannon will enter his eighth year with the Black & Gold this season, and played an integral part of an historic 2022-23 campaign that saw UNCP stake claim at the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship and the 49-year-old program’s first NCAA Tournament berth. UNCP also finished the season ranked fourth, nationally, in field goal percentage defense and sixth, nationally, in scoring defense.

“Donald has done an outstanding job and his role has grown considerably over his seven years with our program,” said head coach John Haskins. “His work with both on the floor coaching and as our recruiting coordinator has made a significant impact on the success of our program. I look forward to Donald assuming an even larger role moving forward.”

Bohannon’s roots with the women’s basketball program date all the way back to the 2016-17 campaign when he served a graduate assistant coach role with the Black & Gold. He was promoted to a full-time position as coordinator of basketball operations for both the men’s and women’s squads in time for the 2018 season, while also serving as an assistant coach for both teams during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign as well.

The coaching veteran also played a key part of the success during the 2021-22 season that landed the Braves a spot at 16th nationally for best scoring defense. During the 2019-20 season, the Braves recorded an 11-win campaign while registering their first winning record at home in three seasons. Since joining the Braves in 2016, the Black & Gold has had six all-conference players, one Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year and seven Conference Carolinas weekly award winners.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity that I’ve had at UNCP and under the leadership of Coach Haskins over the last seven years,” said Bohannon. “Coach Haskins has afforded me an irreplaceable opportunity to not only better myself, but to learn something new almost daily. I would not be where I am today without his guidance.”

Bohannon earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from UNC Wilmington in 2014, and completed his master’s degree in sports administration at UNCP in 2018. He has also served as an adjunct instructor in UNCP’s Kinesiology Department since 2019.