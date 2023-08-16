Fairmont, Lumberton set for Friday’s season opener

FAIRMONT — Since each was hired last winter, everything has led to this moment for both Lumberton coach Dennis McFatten and Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen, both in their first head coaching job.

By the end of of the night Friday, one of them will be 1-0 as a head coach — and one of their teams will be off on the right foot to start the 2023 season.

The Highway 41 rivals will square off at 7 p.m. at Fairmont’s Hal S. Floyd Stadium.

“Game week always elevates the excitement,” McFatten said. “Being able to scout for a team, being able to put all the work in for actually putting it all together with a game plan, not just going into a game blind, getting the kids be able to focus.”

After two weeks of practice and preseason scrimmages, preparations shifted into a higher gear Monday, with a win and a loss dangling in the balance when the lights come on on Friday.

“It’s exciting to be at this moment,” Carthen said. “Right now it’s pushing them to the limit. … (Monday) was all about the big push, trying to get to the end. Trying to start the week off heavy, and getting ready for these cramps.”

Lumberton enters the matchup with a 12-game losing streak after a winless 2022 season; Fairmont lost its last two and eight of its last nine last season in a 2-8 campaign. Each is looking to start this season on a better note after the sour taste of last fall.

“It definitely will show where we’re at,” McFatten said. “We definitely want to be 1-0 on Friday night and to display and let everybody know that we’re not the same Lumberton. We want to make sure we show everyone that we’ve been working, we’ll continue to work and we’ll display our talents.”

“It’s important to get off to a good start, but as far as being 1-0, we’ve got to win the first down,” Carthen said. “We’ve got to go down by down, second by second, quarter by quarter. If we do that, we’ll be fine, and I think we’ll we successful if we stay disciplined and do the right thing, self-control.”

And after each team’s struggles in recent years, the confidence that can come from an opening win can help that team as it moves deeper into the schedule.

“If we can get that 1-0, we can build off of the confidence and success, and coaching even gets easier once you’re 1-0,” Carthen said. “They start doubting things you’re teaching them if you don’t win, so hopefully we can start off 1-0, and that’s the goal.”

Scouting a team for a Week One game is always a challenge — while scrimmage film exists, some teams won’t show everything they’ve got in the playbook until the games start to count — and it’s especially difficult with both teams having a new head coach, and therefore nothing to fall back on from previous years.

Both coaches, though, say that it’s more important for their team to control what they can control and be their best self, regardless of what the opposition may throw their way.

“There’s always going to be wrinkles that they throw at you, and you’ve got to make game-changing adjustments during the game, but for the most part it’s about us; if we can prepare us, we’ll be fine,” Carthen said.

“We see what we can do best against them in their scrimmages, off a defensive play, offensive play, and that’s what we’re going to go in with a game plan of — what it is that we do best that we can capitalize on,” McFatten said. “And we’ve got to expect everything as well. We’ve got to expect them to come out differently on offense, on defense. We’ve got to make sure we’re good at what we do.”

The teams met for the first time since 2008 to open the season last year; Friday marks the first meeting in Fairmont since 2007. Fairmont won last year’s meeting 16-14, the Golden Tornadoes’ first win in the series since 1975, snapping a nine-game Lumberton streak. The Pirates lead the all-time series 9-4.

If Fairmont wants to go back-to-back against the Pirates, Carthen said, they’ll need to win the turnover battle.

“The X-factor for us will be to take care of the ball,” Carthen said. “If we take care of the ball and cause some turnovers, I think we’ll win this game.”

McFatten, meanwhile, points to special teams as a key factor in the eventual outcome.

“Field position is always a plus, so all this year we’ll make sure our special teams are great,” McFatten said. “People always forget that’s one-third of the game, so we’re going to make sure that that one-third of the game is taken care of, to where if the offense or defense is stalling out, we’re going to be good on special teams.”

Lumberton has lost six straight season openers; Fairmont is 3-3 in its last six.

St. Pauls travels to Westover

St. Pauls opens its season on the road at Westover at 7 p.m. Friday, looking to avenge a loss to the Wolverines from a season ago.

Westover, coached by former St. Pauls coach Ernest King, won last year’s game 40-6 in St. Pauls, which ended a 15-game winning streak in the regular season for the Bulldogs. That game was the first meeting between the programs.

Westover finished 6-5 last year, reaching the first round of the 3A state playoffs. While the Wolverines have had some roster turnover from last season, leading rusher Brandon Avery and leading receiver Jadon Rourk are among the key returners.

St. Pauls has won five consecutive season openers, including last year’s 34-28 overtime win at Metrolina Christian.

Rams make trip to Seaforth

After hosting Seaforth in the program’s first varsity game last fall, Purnell Swett makes the nearly two-hour trip to Pittsboro to face the Hawks as Josh Deese makes his head-coaching debut. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Purnell Swett won last year’s game 32-0 in Pembroke; Seaforth subsequently went 2-8 in its first season, with conference wins over Jordan-Matthews and Chatham Central.

The Rams are 2-9 in their last 11 season openers.

Red Springs, Douglas Byrd face off

Red Springs opens Tim Ray’s second season at the helm with the short trip to Fayetteville to take on Douglas Byrd at 7:30 p.m.

The teams have met to open the season in each of the last two years; Red Springs won 22-8 in 2021 and Douglas Byrd won 26-24 last year. Those two are the only previous meetings between the schools on the gridiron.

The Eagles were 3-7 last year, but swept all three games against Robeson County competition, beating Lumberton and Purnell Swett in addition to the Red Devils. Running back Sincere Blount is a key returner for the Eagles.

Red Springs had won seven straight openers before last year’s loss to the Eagles.

