The marching bands from Purnell Swett and Lumberton make a joint performance at halftime of an Oct. 28, 2022 football game between the schools in Pembroke.

I’ll be blunt right from the get-go: Robeson County high school football was collectively not good last year.

Five high schools combined to win 12 games — four of them won a total of six, with four of those wins against each other. Every week was an uphill battle for everyone — and the lone team with a winning record even met a disappointing end.

But a new season is dawning.

The start of a new season each August is always an exciting time on each high school campus, no matter what happened in the previous season or what a team’s expectations may be. But especially after the struggle was so real last year, the new campaign brings a chance for Robeson County football to take a deep breath, regroup and begin again anew.

There is no such thing in sports as starting over completely from scratch — the same programs still exist and the good, bad and ugly of their history isn’t going to change — but the start of this season is pretty close: three new head coaches, and a fourth in his second season.

Lumberton’s season was the roughest of them all last fall, with a winless record. But new head man Dennis McFatten has brought a renewed energy and belief into the program; while he openly admits this won’t be a state championship-winning season, the Pirates believe that the worst results are behind them and that they’ll be considerably improved this fall, giving them something to build on moving forward.

Fairmont had the same feeling two years ago, but things didn’t pan out as planned and another new head coach has come to the Golden Tornadoes program. Jeremy Carthen has been around the county’s most successful team in recent years at St. Pauls, and looks to build the same type of program on the other end of the county. Whether Fairmont will have the consistency and discipline needed this season is to be seen, but there’s definitely some gifted athletes on that roster.

Purnell Swett’s three-win season last year was a step forward from the three years before — which saw two Ram wins in total; the program, naturally, seeks the next step forward in this campaign. In promoting defensive coordinator Josh Deese to be the head coach, the Rams have created the perfect situation for that improvement to continue with an experienced team, and should have the most competitive squad they’ve fielded in at least the last half-decade.

Red Springs doesn’t have a new head coach — Tim Ray’s first season was last year — but also has the feel of a team set for a fresh start after a 1-9 record in the coach’s debut. Having had a full season with Ray now, the Red Devils feel more comfortable with their leadership and will also have an experienced group taking the field, setting themselves up for the potential of a several-win improvement this fall.

While St. Pauls did have a winning record last season, the Bulldogs, too, are seeking a reset after running out of gas down the stretch last season; a 5-1 start became a 6-4 finish with losses in three of their final four games, including a last-minute loss at Clinton while battling for the Southeastern Athletic Conference lead and a first-round playoff loss at Greene Central. Some key seniors from that team have moved on — playing into fresh start theme here as well — but the Bulldogs still have the talent and depth to be contending for a conference title in late October and still playing in late November and perhaps beyond.

The optimism and energy around each team has been palpable in preseason camp — more so than in recent years. Those in pads, and those blowing whistles, are all excited for the chance to put last fall in the rear view mirror and create new narrative for each of their programs — and for Robeson County as a whole.

So as the season gets underway, take it all in — the anticipation and the promise that the dawning of a new fall brings; the big dreams of the gridiron grandeur to come.

For a new day has begun.