FAYETTEVILLE — The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a dominant win over Westover in Fayetteville Wednesday, defeating the Wolverines 9-0.

St. Pauls (1-1) led Westover (0-1) by a 7-0 margin at halftime. The game was stopped by rule midway through the second half once the Bulldogs held a nine-goal lead.

Yordan Rodriguez, Covin Gomez and Angel Gomez each scored two goals for St. Pauls; Omar Canuto, Imanol Juarez and Bryan Velasquez each scored once.

The Bulldogs continue a three-games-in-three-days stretch on Thursday when they travel to North Brunswick.

Rams top West Bladen

The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 2-1 win in a lightning-shortened game at West Bladen Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Jace Jacobs and Kevin Locklear each scored goals for the Rams; Seth Locklear and Marcos Ibarra each had assists.

Branlon Brooks had seven saves in goal for the Rams.

The teams meet again Monday in Pembroke.

Pirates drop opener

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost 5-2 in its season opener against Jack Britt Wednesday in the first round of the Battle for the Bell tournament in Fayetteville.

Lumberton led 2-0 after a pair of goals in the first 15 minutes, both by Korbyn Walton, with assists by Angel Robles and Mark Ramirez. Jack Britt scored 30 seconds before halftime to make it 2-1 at the break.

The Buccaneers scored four second-half goals to earn the come-from-behind victory.

Lumberton faces Gray’s Creek Thursday at 6 p.m. in the tournament’s consolation round.

Purnell Swett volleyball wins at Red Springs

The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned an in-county victory with a 3-1 win at Red Springs Wednesday.

Purnell Swett (2-1) won the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-19; Red Springs stayed alive with a 25-23 win in the third set before Purnell Swett clinched the match with a 25-18 fourth-set win.

Anyssia Mains had seven kills and three aces for the Rams and Calista Lewis had five aces, 17 service points and 14 assists.

The Rams also beat Fairmont 3-1 on Tuesday after dropping Monday’s season opener 3-0 to Pinecrest.