Lumberton coach Kali Carter, right, gives instructions to Kaylee Lancaster, left, during Wednesday’s game against Fairmont at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Starting her sixth combined varsity season between volleyball and softball, fans of Lumberton athletics have seen Alona Hanna grow from a freshman varsity starter on the softball diamond to someone playing her first game as a senior on the volleyball court Wednesday.

If seniors are supposed to lead, Hanna did exactly that in a 3-0 win over Fairmont, registering 17 kills and 20 digs in the season-opening victory.

“I think (Hanna) was very important,” Lumberton coach Kali Carter said. “It really showed that she’s earned her position on this team, especially as captain. She’s led a pathway the last three years, and she just keeps growing every year, and I’m proud that she really stepped up in that position tonight.”

Hanna says she normally focuses more on softball during the offseason, but worked hard to be ready for her final high school volleyball season this summer.

“I usually focus on softball but I’ve been working on volleyball, because out here is just as important on the field,” Hanna said. “I’ve been working hard for my team … I’ve been getting kills down. My setter’s working hard.”

Hanna and the Pirates were also to take advantage as Fairmont (0-2) played without one of its top hitters due to injury.

“We had nobody in front of (Hanna), and she was getting clean hits, we had no blockers in front,” Fairmont coach Michael Baker said. “If you don’t get that ball up, you’re in trouble, and that was the case. She had a clear look, they did a good job passing it to her, so we’ve got to work on (that).”

A key point in the match came in the second set; with Lumberton (1-0) leading the match 1-0, the Pirates led the set 14-5 before an 11-1 Fairmont run gave the Golden Tornadoes a 16-15 lead. Just as quickly, though, Lumberton responded, scoring the next six points on Kaylee Lancaster’s serve and outscoring the Golden Tornadoes 10-3 over the rest of the set to earn a 25-19 set win.

“I think what changed was the intensity of the girls,” Carter said. “They kind of realized they were joking around too much and they were like ‘alright, we need to get it together.’ And also leadership, we had (Hanna) and Liera (Smith) stepping up into their captain positions on the floor and keeping the other girls in check, like ‘hey, it’s not time to mess around.’”

Communication make a big difference in why Fairmont couldn’t sustain the run, Baker said, and why Lumberton was the better team throughout the match.

“There’s times when we’re OK; we did it (Tuesday) against Purnell Swett. We won a set (in that game), and we looked good in the net, too. But we’re not sustaining anything. … Right now, we’re not opening our mouths and communicating like we should. (Lumberton) had a good communication; they were communicating, moving to their position, and we were in the process of taking other people’s position.”

Lumberton stretched out a lead in the middle portion of the first set to take a 20-11 advantage en route to a 25-14 set win.

After the Pirates’ second-set victory, they led the third set start to finish; from a 12-10 lead, the Pirates used an 8-2 stretch to extend the lead to 20-12, ultimately winning 25-14 to clinch the match.

Smith had 25 assists for the Pirates, Lancaster had 16 digs and four aces and Charley Whitley had four aces.

Kinsley Newberry and Hannah Hunt each had three kills for Fairmont.

The Pirates were pleased to get off to a strong start in their season debut.

“(A good start) was so important,” Hanna said. “We have a new team; we lost all our seniors. Coming back for our first game, our chemistry was way better than it was last year. To come out and be able to put it down, it was a good start.”

Both teams return to action Monday, when Lumberton plays at Scotland and Fairmont heads to Purnell Swett. The teams will meet again Wednesday in Fairmont.

