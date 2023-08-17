After three weeks of practice, a spring and summer of workouts and nine months of waiting since the final whistle of last season, the wait is over and high school football is back in Robeson County this Friday night.

As of now, everyone remains excited and optimistic for the upcoming season. Come Saturday morning, there will be winners and losers from the previous evening and some of those bubbles will already be burst, or at least leaking air.

Who will start off with a win? Well, Week 1 games are the hardest to predict, but here’s my best shot at it. I’ll note here that my picks were 35-9 last season.

Lumberton at Fairmont

First of all, let me say how neat it is for an in-county rivalry game to kick off the season. Fairmont and Lumberton renewed this series last year, and now it continues as Lumberton makes its first trip to Fairmont since 2007.

Last year’s game was a closely-contested, low-scoring battle, determined by just a couple of plays, as Fairmont won 16-14. Even as both teams have the potential for improvement, their game against each other could take a similar feel on Friday.

This is a hard pick, but Fairmont has a slight advantage in skill-position athletes here, and also has home-field advantage. Given that they were on the positive end of the outcome previous outcome as well, I think they’ll once again make one or two more plays than the Pirates and end the night in the win column.

Fairmont 20, Lumberton 14

St. Pauls at Westover

Westover won last year’s meeting 40-6, but I don’t think that score truly represents the gap between the teams; Westover, which finished 6-5, wasn’t 34 points better than St. Pauls, who went 6-4, and the Wolverines just had a good night and the Bulldogs a bad one.

Both teams look quite a bit different than last year. While some of the attention around St. Pauls’ offense is about who has moved on, I like what this group of Bulldogs brings to the table, from a deep and talented running back core to quarterback Theophilus Setzer and his targets.

I think there’s more personnel questions for the Wolverines than for the Bulldogs, and St. Pauls also has the motivation factor on its side after losing this matchup last year, and after how last season ended. Put all that together and it equals a Bulldogs victory.

St. Pauls 28, Westover 21

Purnell Swett at Seaforth

Last year, Seaforth traveled to Pembroke for its first ever varsity football game in school history. The Hawks now have a season under their belt, in which they won two games, as the Rams make the trip to Pittsboro for this season’s opener.

A 32-0 win by the Rams last year was the first sign of improvement from a program that went on to win three games after having not previously won multiple games since 2018.

This season’s meeting can be the first indications of a next step forward for the Rams, who I expect to be even more competitive than last year, as Josh Deese makes his head-coaching debut. The outcome will be more of the same from 52 weeks ago.

Purnell Swett 35, Seaforth 7

Red Springs at Douglas Byrd

Douglas Byrd won last year’s opener at Red Springs in a close game, and the Red Devils didn’t earn a win until the very last game of the season at Fairmont. But Red Springs did show improvement from start to finish, and are now set to take a step forward in coach Tim Ray’s second season.

With essentially the whole team back and a year more experienced — especially Friday against an Eagles team that appears to be on the younger side — Red Springs should be more effective in all facets of the game.

The result will be the first of several wins this season as the program looks to move past its consecutive one-win seasons over the last two campaigns.

Red Springs 34, Douglas Byrd 16

