The Allenton coach pitch team recently completed an undefeated 14-0 season and won the Robeson County Parks & Recreation championship. Pictured, in the front row, from left, are Jakobe Terry, Brayden Maynor, Grayson Hall, Jaleek McCollum and Telvin Liles. In the second row, from left, are Kynnady Hunt, Colin Sutton, Jake Hardin, Hal Stephens Jr., Kystahn Carter, Christopher Brisker, Patrick Terry, Dillon Myers and Josiah Baker. In the back row, from left, are coaches Kautious McNeil, Brandon Sutton, Buddy Edwards, Telvin Liles, Hunter Moore and Brian Thompson.