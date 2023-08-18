PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards put the finishing polish on his 2023-24 coaching staff on Friday afternoon with the promotion of both Chris Sause and Dylan Anderson to full-time assistant coach roles, as well as the addition of Noah Katz.

Sause joined UNCP’s staff last season after pacing the sidelines at Wingate for the 2021-22 campaign. Anderson will begin his third season on UNCP’s staff in 2023-24, having previously served the Black & Gold in various roles over the last two seasons.

After a noteworthy playing career at North Carolina Wesleyan, Sause joined the Averett coaching staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2018-19 season and helped lead the Cougars to a wealth of success, including a 2020-21 campaign that saw the Cougars amass a 20-7 record, including a 15-2 mark in the always-tough USA South Conference. The success of the program during his time in Danville, Va., was also evidenced by a quartet of All-USA South selections as well.

Wingate registered a 21-8 mark and a fourth-place finish in the South Atlantic Conference in 2021-22 with Sause on the bench. He also enjoyed a stint as a scout and social media reporter for Phenom Hoop Report across the 2018-19 college basketball season as well.

“Coach Sause is one of the up and coming coaches in this industry,” Richards said. “He is a relentless recruiter and relationship builder with an X’s and O’s acumen that grows by the day. We are lucky to have the ability to bump him into a full-time position.”

Prior to his move to Pembroke, Anderson gained valuable experience for two seasons on the staff at Winston-Salem State. He played two seasons at Johnston Community College in Smithfield before transferring to Winston-Salem State where he earned a role as head manager for the Rams who made a run to both the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) regular season and tournament championships in 2019-20. He also served a facilities and equipment internship for the WSSU athletics department in 2020-21 after the CIAA announced it was suspending athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coach Anderson has gotten a responsibility bump within our program every single year he has been on staff,” Richards said. “This is due to his incredible work ethic, the relationships he builds with our players and his ability to solve problems. We will be challenging him more outside the operational side of our program but, if he applies his same approach to that area as he has everything else, I would expect him to continue to climb the ladder.

Katz joins the program after serving as graduate assistant coach at Wingate for the last two seasons. He began his coaching career at Florida Atlantic as a student assistant coach throughout his time as an undergraduate.

“Coach Katz will be a phenomenal addition to our staff, bringing his organizational skills and player development aptitude to continue the upward trend of Braves Basketball,” Richards said. “We are also glad Coach (Michael) Dial is able to continue on staff as our graduate assistant this year after busting his tail in a student assistant role last season.”