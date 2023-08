The St. Pauls cheerleading team received state championship rings last Saturday after winning the NCHSAA Gameday Non-Tumble Division-II state championship last December. Team members include head coach Tashira Patterson; captains Ja’Naa Caldwell, Kristlyn Chavis, Trezur McNeill and Mia Washington; and Gabriela De La Cruz, Shania Graham, Josslyn Hammonds, Keshaunda Henderson, Jaela Jacobs, J’lissa Leonard, Micah McQueen, Te’myhia Melvin, Hope Morgan, Garden Orozco, Jamaya Simmons, Ny’asiah Williams and Addison Wilson.