Lumberton’s Jacoby Pevia (24) flips the ball to an official after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game at Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — As the events of the first half against Lumberton unfolded Friday night, Fairmont head football coach Jeremy Carthen kept reminding his team to stay positive — even as things weren’t the best in those moments for the Golden Tornadoes — and the game would swing back to their favor.

After two touchdowns and a safety in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 16-14 win over the Pirates, you could say it did.

“I think it comes from preparation throughout the week,” said Carthen, who won his head-coaching debut. “We started out with a bad (couple days) of practice. Tuesday practice started out bad — and then I told them ‘prove me wrong.’ And they came back and they did everything that they’re supposed to do.

“I told them, it’s just like the week we just went through, as far as going through some tough times and going through some bad things. There’s going to be something bad that happens, and there’s going to be something good that happens. They pretty much learned how to ride the roller coaster tonight.”

Lumberton (0-1) led 12-0 going to the fourth before Golden Tornadoes senior quarterback Gabriel Washington accounted for both fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“I talked to Coach Tyler (Locklear), and I just had to stay positive,” Washington said. “I went out and made something happen.”

The first, with 10:16 to go, came on a third-and-29 play; Washington found a wide-open Isaac McKellar in the middle of the field for a 55-yard touchdown. The conversion failed, but Lumberton’s lead was cut in half at 12-6.

“I told them I’m going to get tighter, because the safeties are playing back, so when I got out on the field, I caught it and took it (to the end zone),” McKellar said.

Fairmont (1-0) forced a Lumberton punt on the Pirates’ next drive; a bad snap on the punt led to a Golden Tornadoes safety trim the lead further at 14-8 with 9:05 remaining.

After Lumberton’s free kick was returned by Fairmont’s Emanuel Oxendine to the Pirates’ 25-yard line, the Golden Tornadoes scored again four plays later on a 10-yard Washington run, giving Fairmont its first lead with 8:10 to play; the score remained 16-14 after an unsuccessful conversion attempt.

“We stayed locked in,” Washington said. “We had to put our foot on the gas.”

Lumberton had two more possessions from that point, but only gained one first down in the final stretch, with a punt on the first possession and time expiring on the second.

“We’ve got to stop with the complacency; if we’re up on somebody, we’ve got to make sure we finish the game and stay focused,” said Lumberton coach Dennis McFatten, also making his head-coaching debut. “I think the culture, it’s starting to change; they saw something they’ve never seen before and didn’t know how to handle it at first, but this was a learning curve. I don’t believe we lost this game, I think we handed it away.”

Lumberton’s offense was held to 10 total yards in the second half, and lost two yards rushing.

“The keys to the fourth quarter was the defense was doing an excellent job of slowing them down all night,” Carthen said. “We should’ve got the ball back to the offense a lot more (earlier). But pretty much, the defense staying strong, and Demarcus Grissett staying strong for his team. He’s just a heck of an athlete, and I’ve got to give all the glory to that kid. He keeps the team together, he was here all summer, and he’s a great kid.”

The game began with a Lumberton punt before Fairmont’s first possession ended in an interception by the Pirates’ Reggie Bush. Lumberton scored on the ensuing drive with a 4-yard run by Isaiah Whittington, taking a 6-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter; the extra-point failed.

Fairmont fumbled on a Lumberton punt and Chance Smith recovered for the Pirates, setting them up at the Tornadoes’ 31-yard line. The second-chance drive resulted in a 7-yard touchdown run by Jacoby Pevia, extending the Pirates’ lead to 12-0 with 1:43 left in the half.

The Golden Tornadoes turned the ball over on downs at their own 20-yard line with 21 seconds left in the first half, but Emanuel Oxendine intercepted Lumberton’s pass in the end zone on the next play, maintaining the 12-point margin into halftime.

Each team punted once and turned the ball over on downs once in the third quarter before Fairmont’s momentum-shifting scoring drive started in the final minute of the period.

Washington had 62 passing yards on just three completions and rushed for 31 yards on 13 carries for the Golden Tornadoes. McKellar had two receptions for 59 yards.

Bush caught two passes for 35 yards for the Pirates in addition to his interception.

Fairmont has now won consecutive games against the Pirates; before last year’s 16-14 win, the Golden Tornadoes had not defeated Lumberton since 1975, a nine-game streak.

Fairmont will look to take the momentum from Friday’s fourth quarter into next week’s game at Purnell Swett, which won 37-3 at Seaforth Friday.

“(Winning) makes coaching easier; they start to listen to what you’re saying, they start to believe what you’re saying, and it just makes the job easier,” Carthen said. “The discipline part of it gets a little bit better; the team comes together, they bond a little bit more.”

Lumberton lost its seventh straigth season opener and its 13th straight game overall; the Pirates have an open week in Week 2 before hosting Clinton on Sept. 1.

“I told them, they’ve got to make sure they’re looking in their hearts and find it, and change the culture in their minds, because that’s the hardest part, changing that mindset,” McFatten said. “I’m proud of them to the end, and I knew it was going to be like this; I know it’s going to be a tough road, but we’ll keep building.”

