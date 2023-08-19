PITTSBORO — The Purnell Swett football team opened the season with a 37-3 road win at Seaforth Friday.

“We had a lot more depth,” said Josh Deese, who won his head-coaching debut. “We had a lot of boys playing so that helped us out a lot.”

Purnell Swett (1-0) led 16-0 at halftime, and held a 37-0 lead by the midway point of the third quarter. Seaforth (0-1) added a late field goal to get on the scoreboard.

Four of Purnell Swett’s five touchdowns came on the ground, with rushing touchdowns from Jeremiya Dial, Darius Bethea, Caleb Goins and Raymond Cummings. Cummings also threw a touchdown pass to Charles Wilkes.

“Our running backs played well,” Deese said. “The first play of the game we had a 50-yard touchdown run (by Dial). Another running back stepped up big; Darius (Bethea) did well too, but Caleb Goins stepped up tonight and helped us out with our rotation. And our offensive line is opening holes; they stepped up their game tonight.”

The Rams beat Seaforth in the opener for the second straight season after a 32-0 win in Pembroke last year; Purnell Swett had lost nine of its last 10 season openers before the consecutive wins against the Hawks.

Purnell Swett hosts Fairmont next week.

Late touchdown sends Red Springs past Douglas Byrd

The Red Springs football team scored with 40 seconds remaining to beat Douglas Byrd 26-22 in Friday’s nonconference season opener in Fayetteville.

Scottie Locklear threw a touchdown pass to T.J. Ellerbe to give Red Springs (1-0) the lead; Ellerbe then sealed the win with an interception of a Douglas Byrd pass, and also had a rushing touchdown and an additional interception on the night.

“(Ellerbe) did everything we asked him to do and expect him to do,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “Scottie (Locklear) played huge, the defense played huge.”

Justice McMillan and Curtis Wilson also scored rushing touchdowns for the Red Devils.

Red Springs led 14-8 at halftime; Douglas Byrd led 16-14 by early in the fourth quarter before the lead changed hands three times over the last seven minutes.

“Even though we still had a lot of penalties, more than we like, the guys never gave up,” Ray said. “They just kept believing in each other and playing for each other. We had some huge moments. We had a fourth-down stop at the goal line that was huge. The run game really clicked in the second half; (Jakelsin) Mack and Curtis (Wilson) both ran the ball great, and when Scottie Locklear threw the ball he was efficient.”

Red Springs hosts Gray’s Creek in its home opener next week.

“The main thing is just staying focused, taking the momentum and building off it, not getting complacent with a win,” Ray said. “The year before last, they beat Douglas Byrd and then lost the rest of their games. We’ve got to get healthy, rest up over the weekend and then come back next week against Gray’s Creek. We’ll celebrate the win, we’ll enjoy it and then we want to have the same feeling again in seven days.”

Despite consistent struggles in recent years, Douglas Byrd (0-1) had defeated four consecutive Robeson County opponents, dating back to Oct. 2021, before Friday’s loss; that included a 26-24 win at Red Springs to open the 2022 season.

Red Springs has now won eight of its last nine season openers.

Westover upends St. Pauls

The St. Pauls football team lost 12-9 at Westover to start its season Friday.

“Just sloppy play (made the difference),” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We struggled; the defense played pretty good, but offensively we struggled. We just left too many opportunities (on the field), we were in the red zone five times and didn’t punch it in. We paid the price for that.”

St. Pauls (0-1) led 2-0 after a first-quarter safety and took a 9-0 lead by the end of the first half, with a Theophilus Setzer touchdown pass to Jaden Bethea. Westover (1-0) scored its first touchdown in the third quarter to pull to a 9-6 deficit before the Wolverines took the 12-9 lead with a touchdown with 4:10 remaining.

“We’ve got to go to work, every day,” Setzer said. “We hopefully can’t play no worse than we did. We’ve got to find bright spots and put ourselves in the right situations; we’re dealing with some things like youth, but we’ve got to take care of them and get them the experience they need to be good.”

Westover defeated St. Pauls for the second straight year after a 40-6 win in St. Pauls last season in the first football meeting between the schools. The Bulldogs’ loss snapped a five-game winning streak in season openers.