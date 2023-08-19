Fairmont Golf Club news

Wil Jones shot his age, 79, for the first time this past week.

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on September 9-10 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. The format is a two-person best-ball on Saturday and a Texas Scramble on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player which includes all golf fees plus a Friday practice round, lunch both days, a meal after play both days, beverages, and range balls. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

George Wilcox, Zack Wilcox, Lester Mathis and Brooks Garris were the winners in the final Thursday Evening Scramble of the summer last week with a one-stroke victory over Willie Johnson, Paul McArn, Jay Clark and L. McArn. Richie Chmura, Richard Chmura, Chris Barfield and Chris Taylor were the second-flight winners.

Ray Lowry and Greg Dial were the winners in last week’s Senior Shootout winning in a playoff over Lonail Locklear and LeMark Harris. The second flight was won by Richard Lowery and Ricky Baker with Keith Cox and Randy Gibbs coming in second place. Randy Graham and Tom Lee were the third-flight winners followed by Bobby Benton, who played as a single. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the winners of the fourth flight with Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear taking second place. Donald Barnes, Lonail Locklear, Ray Lowry and Kyle Clark were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Eddie Williams 71, Butch Lennon 73, Barry Leonard 74, Bert Thomas 74, James Thompson 74, Jeff Broadwell 75, Billy Allen 75, Chris Barfield 75, Donald Arnette 76, Mike Baxley 77, Robert Clyburn 77, Kevin Davis 77, Randy Williamson 78 and Clifton Rich 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

