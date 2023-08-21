46th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament

Final scores

Championship Flight

Ian Locklear/Landon Lowry 66-64 — 130

John Haskins/Larry Cloninger 64-67 — 131

Scott Benton/Trey Martin 65-66 — 131

Luke Gooden/Blake Baysden 64-68 — 132

Henry Pate/Bizzell Pate 66-67 — 133

Jamie Locklear/Cal Hunt 67-66 — 133

Bradley Hamilton/Clay Hufstetler 67-68 — 135

Mark Lassiter/Keith McGirt 67-69 — 136

Daniel Zeng/Logan Locklear 67-70 — 137

First Flight

Steve Pippin/June Locklear 69-69 — 138 (won scorecard playoff)

Richie Chmura/Jay Clark 69-69 — 138

William Carter/Burns McBride 69-69 — 138

Joel Haskins/Connor Haskins 70-70 — 140

Mathew Carter/Joey Bengsten 69-72 — 141

David Lowery Jr./Yarnell Locklear 69-72 — 141

Lonail Locklear/Larry Lynn Locklear 70-71 — 141

Jeff Wishart/Mark Kinlaw 71-70 — 141

Jason Dial/Mike Chuchacz 71-71 — 142

Don Metzger/Taylor Baskett 69-74 — 143

Phillip Wallwork/Jeff Slabe 71-73 — 144

Danny Henderson/Ashton Woods 71-77 — 148

Eddie Williams/Kevin Davis 69-80 — 149

Second Flight

Trace Faircloth/Griffin Faircloth 74-65 — 139

Bruce Mullis/Travis Mullis 72-72 — 144

Knocky Thorndyke/Billy Bullock 73-72 — 145

Ryan Hundley/Garrick Oxendine 72-73 — 145

Stoney Stone/Brian Haymore 72-74 — 146

Ryan Tyson/Justin Branch 73-74 — 147

Donnie Douglas/Drew Bullard 74-74 — 148

Andy Andrews/Chris Hawk 74-75 — 149

Brook Gehrke/Joe Marks 73-77 — 150

Dan Kenney/Mack Kenney 74-76 — 150

David Ayers/Bryan Ayers 74-78 — 152

Mickey Britt/Lawrence Parker 74-81 — 155

Third Flight

Nick Lowery/Timmy Kinlaw 76-72 — 148

Tommy Britt/Brian Taylor 75-74 — 149

Chris Jackson/Ronnie Hunt 76-73 — 149

Dwayne Smith/Greg Lane 75-75 — 150

Bob Antone/Jimmy Dail 76-74 — 150

Ben Collins/Dick Christy 75-76 — 151

Joe Barnes/Dale Nance 76-75 — 151

Brad Martin/Gary Walters 77-74 — 151

Patrick Prevatte/Tyler Prevatte 76-77 — 153

Justin Strickland/Kevin Walker 79-74 — 153

Branan Dennard/Zach Corliss 77-76 — 153

Donnie Beck/Larry McNeill 80-74 — 154 (busted out of fourth flight)

Daniel Gane/Zach Whitted 76-80 — 156

Carey Read/Randy Simmons 79-77 — 156

Tripp Walton/Camden Locklear 78-84 — 162

Fourth Flight

Joe Butler/Rick Hartney 83-73 — 156 (won in scorecard playoff)

Willie Harris/Paul Hunt 80-76 — 156

Matt Oliver/Matt Jones 80-77 — 157

Phil Collins/Kent Locklear 82-78 — 160

Allen Campbell/Kelvin Sampson 83-78 — 161

Luckey Welsh/Ted Hudler 85-76 — 161 (busted out of fifth flight)

Kelly Lowry/Hartley Oxendine 81-81 — 162

Travis Kemp/Chad McCurry 83-79 — 162

Kevin Newberry/Jeff Collins 82-81 — 163

Chris Stiles/Bryant Edwards 82-81 — 163

John Grissom/Bruce Creech 83-85 — 168

Phillip Stone/Payne Stone 83-88 — 171

Matt Lassiter/Jim Blackman 83-88 — 171

Fifth Flight

Kim Forrester/Dwayne Gause 86-81 — 167

Betty Powell/James McEachin 86-82 — 168

Brian Lesane/Thomas Lesane 86-86 — 172

Cameron Taylor/Tyler Griggs 88-85 — 173

Wayne Mishue/Chris Savage 88-86 — 174

David Lowery Sr./Tom Sampson 88-86 — 174

Lea Hepler/Pandora Carter 89-87 — 176

John Oxendine/Matt Roller 87-93 — 180

Logan Nelson/Dennis Fackler 91-91 — 182

Troy Pittman/Caleb West 90-94 — 184

Kathy Hansen/Bobby Donovan 88-97 — 185

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR