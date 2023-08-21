Logan Locklear hits his drive on the 17th hole as partner Daniel Zeng looks on during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Luke Gooden putts on the 18th hole during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Cal Hunt hits his approach on the 17th hole as partner Jamie Locklear looks on during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Larry Cloninger hits his drive on the 18th hole during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

John Haskins putts on the 18th hole as partner Larry Cloninger looks on during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Scott Benton hits his approach on the 17th hole as partner Trey Martin looks on during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Ian Locklear hits his drive on the 18th hole during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Landon Lowry putts on the 17th hole during Sunday’s round at the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Ian Locklear, left, and Landon Lowry, right, are awarded trophies by tournament chair Lee Scott, center, after winning the 46th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — For everyone in the field, the Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament is about helping better the lives just starting in Robeson County.

For Landon Lowry and Ian Locklear, it was also about honoring one that recently ended.

Lowry and Locklear won the 46th annual tournament, played Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club, after dedicating the event to the memory of Timmie Stultz, a close friend of both and a frequent participant in this and other Robeson County golf events, who died on July 17.

“Me and Ian decided we were going to play together and said ‘let’s do it for Timmie Stultz,’” said Lowry, who paired with Stultz in the event for a few years in the mid-2010s. “It was huge, he was on our mind all week and all weekend, and we tried to do it in memory of him.”

“(Playing for Stultz) definitely lifted our spirits,” Locklear said. “It’s just a magical day, man, to be honest. Everything just happened perfectly.”

It had been about 10 years since Lowry and Locklear played together in the team event, though each had played it with other partners since. They were among the 75 teams to participate in the tournament, which is the main annual fundraiser for Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

“It’s all for the kids for sure,” Lowry said. “It’s great to win the tournament, but the proceeds and everything that’s going toward the kids, that’s definitely the most important part. I’m glad we can help the kids of Robeson County for sure.”

Tournament proceeds help fund Kiwanis’ local youth programs, including the Mac Starke Clothing Closet, Read Across Robeson, the Terrific Kid program, multi-level scholarships at UNC Pembroke and Robeson Community College, Lumberton High School Key Club, Early College Key Club at RCC, UNCP Circle K, Take a Kid To A Game, and Communities and Schools Backpack Pals, and also helps the club support their satellite group, the Young Professionals.

“I feel like the 46th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament was a great success,” tournament chair Lee Scott said. “We had great community engagement, volunteerism and all the support we could ask for, as well as great weather. … It couldn’t have been such a success without everyone doing their part, and it just went off without a hitch.”

This year’s tournament set a new fundraising record for the event.

“Right now, we’re looking at just shy of $60,000, which was our goal, and there’s still some funds coming in so I’ll keep my fingers crossed that we meet that goal, but either way we’re going to do great things for the children of Robeson County with these funds.”

Lowry/Locklear began the final round two strokes behind co-leaders John Haskins/Larry Cloninger and Luke Gooden/Blake Baysden in the best-ball format, and knew they’d need to go low Sunday to have a chance.

“Yesterday we got off to a slow start; we were 2 under through 14 holes and finished really strong yesterday, and the plan today was just to start off strong,” Lowry said. “Ian, he played great on the front nine, he had four or five birdies. I chipped in one on 9. Getting off to a strong start today was key.”

Locklear, making his first Kiwanis All-American appearance since 2014, made birdies on holes No. 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8 before Lowry chipped in for birdie at the ninth to complete a front-nine 30.

We knew what we needed to do today, so we got off to a hot start and kept the ball rolling,” Locklear said. “I was on fire on the front, and then kind of cooled off on the back, but my partner had my back; shout out to Landon.”

Lowry, playing on his 34th birthday, birdied the 11th and 14th holes, and both birdied the 15th. The pair finished with a final-round 64 to post a two-day score of 14-under-par 130.

“We knew we were playing good up to 14 and we just kind of steadied the ship through 18,” Lowry said.

Haskins/Cloninger and Scott Benton/Trey Martin each finished one stroke behind Locklear/Lowry. Gooden/Baysden finished fourth two strokes behind, with Henry Pate/Bizzell Pate and Jamie Locklear/Cal Hunt rounding out the top five, three strokes behind the winners.

Flight winners included: Steve Pippin/June Locklear, who won a scorecard playoff in the first flight; Trace Faircloth/Griffin Faircloth in the second flight; Nick Lowery/Timmy Kinlaw in the third flight; Joe Butler/Rick Hartney, who won a scorecard playoff in the fourth flight; and Ken Forrester/Dwayne Gause in the fifth flight.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.