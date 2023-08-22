Fairmont, Purnell Swett set for Week 2 matchup

PEMBROKE — Fairmont and Purnell Swett each got off to a strong start to the football season last week with victories. Now both sides hope they’ll be the team to continue the early momentum.

The Golden Tornadoes and Rams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Purnell Swett’s Big Mo Stadium, with both looking for a 2-0 start.

“I’m looking to continue the momentum and go 1-0 again,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “Let’s not put the cart before the horse, and basically just focus on everything, and like I said before, let’s not get rabbit ears, let’s not focus on the outside noise, and let’s pay attention to detail.”

Fairmont (1-0) makes its first road trip of the season after a 14-12 Week 1 home win over Lumberton. They’ll face a Purnell Swett (1-0) team playing its home opener after a 37-3 win at Seaforth last Friday.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how the boys respond after the way they played,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “They really played well Friday night. We had three backs rush for 100 yards, so our offensive line was dominant; our defense played well. I just want to see that continue Friday night.”

Jeremiya Dial ran for 146 yards, Darius Bethea for 113 and Caleb Goins for 100 for the Rams last week; each scored a touchdown. Carthen knows the Golden Tornadoes will need to be strong against the Rams’ run game to play well.

“They’re a well-coached team,” Carthen said. “They’re very strong up front. They’re very physical. I feel like it’s going to be a game of physicality, so we’ve got to come ready to put our shoulder pads on.”

As for facing Fairmont, Gabriel Washington accounted for both fourth-quarter touchdowns, with one through the air and one in the ground, in the Golden Tornadoes’ Week 1 comeback win. Deese knows Washington has the potential to do more of the same against the Rams Friday.

“We have to contain (Washington); we can’t let him get to the sideline,” Deese said. “If he gets to the sideline, he has enough to make the moves and break it for a touchdown, so containment is going to be key Friday night.”

While focusing on the opposition, both coaches are also looking at what went well and what needs to be cleaned up from their Week 1 victories.

“I see that we stayed together — we can always build on that — and we never gave up,” Carthen said. “That was great, to see us get hit in the mouth; this time we took a punch and we learned how to hit back, so we’ve got that part taken care of. Just looking forward to building on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive side was our strength on Friday night, and I’m expecting to clean up some things on defense to get better every week.”

“It was evident Friday night that our offensive line is the strength of our team,” Deese said. “If we can just give our running backs a crease, they can take it, but we were opening holes. We’re going to continue to pound the ball. We have to cut back on the turnovers; we turned the ball over four times inside the 20, so we left too many points on the board Friday night; we should’ve scored a lot more than we did. If we can cut back on the turnovers, we should be OK.”

Carthen agreed that the turnover battle will be a key factor in determining the outcome Friday.

“The key to get a win Friday night will just be to take care of the ball, for sure, and everybody stay together and let the chips fall where they may,” Carthen said.

Purnell Swett won 24-8 in Fairmont last season in the first football meeting between the schools; the communities previously met on the gridiron when Fairmont played the former Pembroke High School in 1980.

Last year’s win gave Purnell Swett its first 2-0 start since 2017; the Rams haven’t done it back-to-back seasons since 2008-09. Fairmont seeks its first 2-0 start since 2013.

Lee County at St. Pauls

St. Pauls will look to rebound from its season-opening loss when the Bulldogs play their home opener against Lee County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs (0-1) struggled offensively in a 12-9 loss at Westover last week. The lone offensive score came on a Theophilus Setzer touchdown pass to Jaden Bethea.

Lee County (1-0) defeated Northern Durham 27-6 in its opener. Senior back Bradley Brown Jr. ran for 232 yards and one touchdown in the win, and will be key for the Bulldogs to contain Friday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

Defensively, Ayomide Adesanya had 10 tackles and Ronnie Hooker had eight, including five tackles for loss, for the Yellow Jackets in last week’s game.

St. Pauls looks to avoid its first 0-2 start to a season since 2017. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets have never met in football.

Gray’s Creek at Red Springs

Red Springs takes a 1-0 record into action Friday when the Red Devils host Gray’s Creek at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Devils (1-0) earned a 26-22 win at Douglas Byrd, scoring with 40 seconds remaining on a touchdown pass from Scottie Locklear to T.J. Ellerbe, before an Ellerbe interception on the ensuing drive sealed the victory.

Gray’s Creek (1-0) defeated E.E. Smith 29-21 in last week’s opener. Javon Webb ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Alphonso Myers had 96 yards and one touchdown, in the win.

Red Springs’ offense will have to work around Bears linebackers Kaleb Caraway and Jackson Karcher, who had 13 and 12 tackles, respectively, last week.

The schools have met on the gridiron four times previously, each year from 2003-06, with the Bears winning three of the four.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.