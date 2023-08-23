SHALLOTTE — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a 4-2 win in nonconference play at West Brunswick Tuesday.

West Brunswick (1-1) took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. Korbyn Walton scored a goal in the final minute of the first half for Lumberton (2-2) to tie the match at 1-1 at intermission; Brandon Rodriguez assisted on the goal.

Lumberton used goals from Angel Robles, assisted by Rodriguez, and Emilio Carrera, assisted by Mark Rodriguez, to take a 3-1 lead by the midway point of the second half. West Brunswick scored to close to a 3-2 score, but Walton scored his second goal of the game on a penalty kick with 17 minutes left to make it a 4-2 game.

“Good team win,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Their two goals came in their only two chances the whole game; we had a huge advantage in possession and chances created.”

Lumberton hosts Hoke County in its home opener on Wednesday.

Purnell Swett volleyball sweeps Red Springs

The Purnell Swett volleyball team was dominant in a 3-0 sweep Tuesday at home against nonconference foe Red Springs.

Purnell Swett (4-1) won with set scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-18 over the Red Devils (0-2).

Emily Cummings had five aces with 12 digs for the Rams; Bri Brewington had four digs and three kills and Kayloni Eddings had three blocks and two kills in her return from injury.

Purnell Swett plays Wednesday at Scotland; Red Springs hosts Hoke County on Monday.