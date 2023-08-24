Lumberton’s Brandon Rodriguez (22) jumps on a header of a corner kick during Wednesday’s match against Hoke County in Lumberton; Rodriguez scored on the play.

LUMBERTON — If anyone missed the first 10 minutes of the Lumberton soccer team’s home opener Wednesday against Hoke County, they missed plenty of action around — and in — the goal.

The Pirates scored two goals in the game’s opening stretch, taking control quickly in a 3-0 victory over the Bucks.

“We got off to a really fast start, good start,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “That was really different than our game last night at West Brunswick. We always encourage that, but you never know. I thought we were really dominant the first 20 minutes of the game and got the two goals, and at that point we sat back a little bit defensively and allowed them to have a little more possession.”

The first goal for Lumberton (3-2) came off a corner kick, when Emilio Carrera scored on an assist from Mark Ramirez five minutes in.

“It was a good start. We’ve got to be calm on the ball, relaxed, and all we’ve got to do is score one,” Carrera said. “It rebounded off the player so I took a chance and I shot it and I scored.”

Carrera then assisted on a goal in the ninth minute, finding Korbyn Walton, who converted for the 2-0 lead.

“I saw Korbyn do the diagonal run, so I just gave it to him,” Carrera said. “I saw him, and I knew he was going to get to it, so I gave it to him and he got a goal.”

The early goal and assist by Carrera came as the junior midfielder is coming on strong this week.

“He had a good game,” Simmons said. “I think he would agree, I’ve talked to him a little, that he’s a key player for us. He’s coming on, and he’s had two good games this week after not so great last week, but he’s picked it up. It’s good for him to get a goal and get an assist, for his confidence.”

Lumberton kept Hoke County (2-1) off the scoreboard for the rest of the first half, without allowing the Bucks many good scoring opportunities. Hoke County did have some chances in the second half, but the Pirates defense held firm and kept the Bucks without a goal for all 80 minutes.

“The second half we knew they were going to throw everything at us,” Simmons said. “They’re a very talented team; they’ve got some really good players. They had a little more of the ball than we would’ve liked in the second half, but defensively we got it done, and that was by far our best game defensively so far this season.”

Lumberton added a third goal when Brandon Rodriguez scored on a header off a Mark Ramirez corner kick with 10 minutes remaining.

“That was a crucial goal, it gave us a little cushion,” Simmons said. “2-0 is the most dangerous lead in the game; to get the third one gave us a little cushion and we were able to coast in.”

Lumberton has now won consecutive games this week, including a 4-2 win at West Brunswick Tuesday, after losing two of its three games in last week’s Battle for the Bell tournament in Fayetteville.

“It was a tough week,” Carrera said. “We had to rebound, we had to come back stronger. I feel like we’re doing good so far. We’re being patient.”

The Pirates travel to Ashley on Thursday before a Monday game at Pinecrest, looking to continue the progress against strong nonconference competition.

“We’re a work in progress and we’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Simmons said. “Our whole team motto is just to get better as the season progresses. We were a little disappointed in the results last week; we didn’t play horrible, but we didn’t play as good as we could. So it’s been two big wins for us here back to back.”

