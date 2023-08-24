Week 1 of high school football season featured a little bit of everything in Robeson County, with a couple of defensive slugfests, a back-and-forth game, a blowout win and a couple of fourth-quarter comebacks. Some of Robeson County’s finest athletes made the big plays which turned losses into victories, while others took lessons in their early-season defeats.

And that was just the first Friday night.

So, how will our local high school football teams perform when they come back for a second week this Friday. Here’s a look at some predictions how those games could turn out:

Last week/season to date: 3-1

Note: each Robeson County football game has been pushed back 30 minutes to an 8 p.m. start time due to excessive heat.

Fairmont at Purnell Swett

While both schools won four total games during the 2021-22 seasons, one of them will be 2-0 after Friday’s game as the Fairmont football team makes its first visit to Pembroke in four decades.

As I so often hear from opposing coaches about Fairmont, the Golden Tornadoes have athletes — and Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said directly that containing quarterback Gabriel Washington will be a key for the Rams in this game. But the Rams also have the athletes defensively to do so often enough to be successful.

This should be a physical game, especially from the Purnell Swett side after the Rams offensive line starred in their 37-3 Week 1 win at Seaforth. I expect Purnell Swett’s run game to have another big night after three different Rams ran for 100 yards last week; it will be a competitive game, but the Rams’ depth and physicality will win the night.

Purnell Swett 28, Fairmont 16

Lee County at St. Pauls

St. Pauls was the only loss in my picks last week, as I predicted the Bulldogs would defeat Westover in a game they ultimately lost 12-9.

The Yellow Jackets have a dominant back in Bradley Brown Jr., who ran for 232 yards in a Week 1 in against Northern Durham; if anyone knows how to prepare to face this type of back, though, it’s the coaching staff that saw Kemarion Baldwin practice every day for the last four years.

I’d imagine there’s a sense of urgency in the St. Pauls locker room as the Bulldogs look to avoid an 0-2 start. After last week’s offensive struggles, it may take a really strong defensive effort — but St. Pauls played well on that end against Westover and has built a deservedly strong reputation on that side of the ball. I’m sticking with the Bulldogs to get the win.

St. Pauls 20, Lee County 14

Gray’s Creek at Red Springs

This game matches up a Gray’s Creek team that should be coach Jon Sherman’s best Bears team against a Red Springs team that should be much improved from last season.

After both programs won close in Week 1 against Cumberland County teams that haven’t exactly been perennial powers, I expect this game will be competitive as well — and there won’t be too many passes thrown here with two run-first offenses going to battle.

Gray’s Creek’s defensive front seven, including linebackers Kaleb Caraway and Jackson Karcher, was strong in the Bears’ win against the Golden Bulls, and will provide a big challenge for Red Springs this week. While the Red Devils will stay in it, I ultimately expect the depth of the 4A team to win out here.

Gray’s Creek 30, Red Springs 20

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.