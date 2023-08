All three football games involving Robeson County high schools scheduled for Friday night have been bumped back 30 minutes to an 8 p.m. start time due to excessive heat.

Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr. confirmed the change to The Robesonian Thursday morning.

Fairmont is set to play at Purnell Swett Friday, with Lee County at St. Pauls and Gray’s Creek at Red Springs also on the schedule. Lumberton, which has a bye week, does not play Friday.