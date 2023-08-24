PEMBROKE — A second straight Conference Carolinas tournament championship, along with a crowd of returning starters, has led to the UNC Pembroke women’s soccer team being named preseason conference favorites for the 2023 campaign. The Black & Gold received nine first-place votes to edge out last year’s regular season co-champ, North Greenville, for the top spot.

The Braves return nine starters and four other letterwinners from last year’s squad that posted a 16-3-2 record, including a 10-1-1 mark inside conference play, on their way to earning the program’s sixth NCAA postseason berth.

UNC Pembroke received 161 points, with North Greenville (158 points), and 2022 regular season co-champ Mount Olive (150 points) making up the top three. Lees-McRae (125 points) and Belmont-Abbey (123 points) rounded out the top five.

The Black & Gold will officially open the 2023 season August 31st, as they host North Georgia at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 PM.

In other team news, the United Soccer Coaches organization has announced UNC Pembroke as a College Team Academic Award winner. This award recognizes exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2022-2023 academic year.

To earn this award, teams must post an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is the 11th straight season the Braves have earned this award, and 12th time overall.

As a squad, the Black & Gold recorded a GPA of 3.577 and saw 19 players record a 3.0 or better GPA, ten log a 3.5 GPA or better, and two record a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Braves volleyball picked to finish second

A stellar 2022 campaign has put the UNC Pembroke volleyball team in position to be a contender for the Conference Carolinas title as the Braves were picked to finish second with the release of the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Black & Gold picked up two first-place votes and 148 points in Thursday’s release, behind Emmanuel who collected eight first-place tallies and logged 162 total points. North Greenville was third with a pair of first-place votes and a total of 145 points, while Mount Olive and Francis Marion each logged a first-place vote and were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

UNCP is fresh off of a 2022 season that saw it win the Conference Carolinas Tournament title and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Black & Gold led the 13-team league in three offensive statistical categories, including an impressive 1,553 kills.

The Braves will officially begin the 2023 season on September 1 at the Cedarville Invitational. UNC Pembroke will play Glenville State on the opening day of the invitational at 11:30 a.m. at the Callan Athletic Center in Cedarville, Ohio.