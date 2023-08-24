PEMBROKE — Every college football team looks different from year to year — but The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s team this fall will have an entirely different look and feel from years past, with a new coaching staff and about half the roster changed from last fall.

Head coach Mark Hall is optimistic that new group can make some noise in the Mountain East Conference this season as the Braves set to open the campaign next Thursday against Fayetteville State.

“I think we’ve got a lot of talent, speed, depth,” Hall said. “I think we’ve got the ingredients to be a good football team, we’ve just got to put it together on Thursday night and every other week after that.”

The Braves’ roster includes about 60 newcomers, with 39 transfers including 20 from Chowan, where Hall was head coach the last two seasons with a 14-7 record. It’s taken some time over recent months for chemistry to build among the new roster, but Hall likes the togetherness he’s seeing in practice.

“I think these guys are really close, they’ve come together, and we’ve got guys from all over the country, different stories, different backgrounds, and I think they’re really gelling,” Hall said. “We haven’t faced any real adversity yet … that’s going to come next Thursday night. We’re going to find out what the character of the team is.”

The Braves offense will feature many of the newcomers in key positions.

“We’ve got playmakers and I think we’ve improved up front,” Hall said. “I think there’s certainly a lot of potential. We have high expectations, and I’m hoping to do some things on offense that haven’t been done here in quite a while.”

Chowan transfer Caleb Pierce and junior returner Colin Johnson are currently battling for the starting quarterback position.

“I think those two kids, we can win games with both of those guys in there,” Hall said.

Those quarterbacks will be throwing to a receiving corps that, Hall says, isn’t the deepest unit he’s ever worked with, but has perhaps the most talented top four he’s coached — graduate returner Trey Dixon, Elizabeth City State transfer Jo Hayes and Chowan transfers Malik Tobias, who led NCAA Division II in yards per catch last season, and E.J. Gatling.

“Every day one of those guys makes a play, multiple guys make a play, and I think they’re all getting on the same page with the quarterbacks and they’ve been working at it,” Hall said.

Hall says running back will be “one of the most talented positions on our team,” with Chowan transfer Antonio Crim, sophomore returner JaQuan Kelly and freshman Sincere Baines each expected to contribute.

“We’re deep, we’ve got playmakers and I think that’s going to be a real key,” Hall said. “We want to run the ball. I think a lot of people think we throw it every play; we don’t, we’ve been explosive doing it. But we want to run the ball, we want to be physical, and I think those guys are going to allow us to do that.”

The Braves brought in seven new offensive lineman, including Chowan transfer Chris Russell as a standout player.

“When I took the job everybody said the O-line has got to improve, it hasn’t been great, and I thought we could do some things scheme-wise to make the game a little bit easier for them,” Hall said. “But we just brought in guys, created competition, and I’ve been pretty pleased with our first group.”

On the other side of the ball, the Braves plan to play a fast and exciting brand of defense.

“We’re going to play fast. We’re going to be aggressive. We’ve got a lot of talent. Most of our experience is on that side of the ball,” Hall said. “There’s a lot of players we inherited from last year’s team that really fit what we do, and there’s a lot of kids that we brought in, both from Chowan and other places, that — I think the defensive side’s going to be a strength for us.”

Up front, Hall expects to see returners graduate Branden Spencer and sophomore Malik McKinzie and Chowan transfers Jamae Blank and Raydarius Freeman lead the way.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys on the D-line that are really going to fly after it,” Hall said.

Two of the returners with the biggest impact from last year’s team are in the linebacking group, with graduate Sean Hill and junior Evan VanMeter; they’re joined by Lenoir-Rhyne transfer Saige Ley to form the nucleus of the unit.

“It’s a good group up front, we’ve got a lot of talent on the back end, so we’re excited about it,” Hall said.

That defensive secondary is entirely new players outside of junior returner Latrell Jewsome, but also boasts strong depth, including Chowan transfers Keshawn Pickett, Caleb Hester, J’Vin Farmer and Justin Foreman, Catawba grad transfer Jordan Gregg and junior-college transfer CaSaan Dixon, a former Division-I player at Howard.

“We’ve got four corners really that we think can match up with anybody, so you’re going to see all four of those guys,” Hall said.

On special teams, Hall said sophomore returner McKinley Uzzell will handle field-goal kicking duties, with freshman Ty Woods doing kickoffs and sophomore returner Payton Sowers punting.

Putting it all together, Hall believes the pieces are in place for the Braves to be very competitive this season after a 5-6 season last fall.

“We have a formula that we think wins games and we need to execute that,” Hall said. “I think if we do that we certainly have the talent, the depth, the size, the speed, the experience — we have all the ingredients to have a great year, and now it just comes down to going out there every week and doing it, and when we get our backs against the wall and face some adversity, how do we respond.”

Hall says his goal is for the team to win every game it plays, saying that while those outside the program might be pleased with simply a winning record in his first season, a record like 6-5 would be “disappointing” for a team he feels is capable of more.

“(Winning every game) is going to be a challenge, but we just want to play our style, come out every week and have great energy and be the hardest-playing team, be the most physical team, and win the areas that we talk about,” Hall said. “Obviously going undefeated is hard, but one thing I tell them is we’re never going to set a low bar — we’re going to shoot for the stars.”

