ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys soccer team earned a 3-0 nonconference home win against South View Thursday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

St. Pauls (4-2) took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game on a Gamaliel Silvan Cordova goal. The Bulldogs added two second-half goals, by Eric Aguilar and Omar Canuto.

Covin Gomez assisted on all three St. Pauls goals.

South View is 1-3-1.

The match completed a three-game week for St. Pauls; the Bulldogs lost 3-2 at Spring Creek on Monday and beat Gray’s Creek 5-0 on Tuesday.

St. Pauls plays Monday at Hobbton. ‘

St. Pauls volleyball beats E.E. Smith

Also on the St. Pauls campus Thursday, the Bulldogs volleyball team defeated E.E. Smith 3-1.

St. Pauls (3-3) won the first set 25-17 and E.E. Smith (1-2) won the second set 25-17; the Bulldogs won the third set 25-13 and the fourth set 25-11.

Katherin Lowery had 12 kills, 19 assists and two aces for St. Pauls, Ava Monroe had seven kills, four digs and three aces, Jaiden Morrisey had five kills and four aces, Cierra Jones had five kills, 12 assists and two aces, Ke’Mya Baldwin had two kills, five aces and eight digs and Brazlyn Kinlaw had nine digs and two aces.

St. Pauls hosts Whiteville on Tuesday.

Lumberton soccer falls at Ashley

The Lumberton soccer team lost a 3-2 nonconference road game at Ashley Thursday.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime; Lumberton (3-3) scored first on an unassisted goal by Korbyn Walton with 23 minutes left in the half before the Screaming Eagles matched four minutes before halftime.

Ashley (5-0), the fourth-ranked team in the state in 4A, took the lead with 18 minutes left off a corner kick, then scored on a 30-yard shot with five minutes left for a 3-1 lead; Angel Robles scored an unassisted goal for Lumberton with three minutes left.

The match finished a stretch of six games in nine days, including five away from home, for the Pirates.

“Some serious progress made early in the season,” Pirates coach Kenny Simmons said. “The team has grown up quick.”

Lumberton plays Monday at Pinecrest.