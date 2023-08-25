PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke men’s cross country team has been selected as the favorite to claim the Conference Carolinas conference championship title, while the women’s team was picked third with the release of both Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches Polls on Friday.

The men’s team raked in eleven first-place votes and amassed 167 total points, and will look to repeat after taking home top honors at the 2022 conference championships. Following the Black & Gold was Southern Wesleyan (138 points) and Lees-McRae (132 points). Emmanuel (127 points) picked up the remaining three first-place votes and came in at 4th, with Belmont Abbey rounding out the top five.

The women’s team received two first-place votes and amassed 150 total points to settle into the No. 3 position. 2022 conference championship runner-up Converse (160 points) collected six first-place votes and took the top spot, while last year’s conference champion King (151 points) grabbed five first-place votes to come in at second. Lees-McRae (119 points) and Belmont Abbey (117 points) were selected fourth and fifth, respectively.

Points for both polls were awarded on a 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Black & Gold will open its 2023 season on September 1 at the Elon Shortcourse Opener. The race will take place at the Elon Cross Country Course.