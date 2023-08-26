Purnell Swett defensive coordinator LaShawn McLean low-fives Jim Anderson (44) as he jogs off the field during Friday’s game against Fairmont in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — They say it’s never a good idea to attempt to outrun a tornado.

But the Purnell Swett football team spent a couple of hours outrunning 11 of them Friday.

The Rams running game was strong for the second straight week, helping lead Purnell Swett to its second consecutive 2-0 start with a 25-8 win over Fairmont.

“We ran the rock hard,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “I’m proud of the running backs — offensive line too. You’ve always got to give credit to those boys.”

Purnell Swett (2-0) ran for 211 yards on the night — 122 in the first half — and scored three of its four touchdowns with the ground game.

Darius Bethea led the attack with 21 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.

“It was just the line did their job, and we just locked in and came in and did what we had to do,” Bethea said. “(Fairmont) talked so much, and it was just giving me more motivation. This game meant something to me because I grew up playing with these boys, so it just helped me go off and get the touchdown and yards, and that just helped me out.”

“Darius is coming on strong,” Deese said. “He’s finally getting confidence his knee; he tore his ACL freshman year, and he’s getting confidence in that knee, and he’s going to have a big year if we can keep him healthy.”

Jeremiya Dial ran for 56 yards on 13 attempts with one touchdown.

Fairmont (1-1), meanwhile, ran for 49 yards and totaled 109 yards of offense on the night.

“That was a big difference, they did a good job of running the ball — and we did a bad job of tackling,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “But I still believe in our guys; they stayed together and they kept on fighting until the last whistle. That’s something to go home and grow on.”

Purnell Swett controlled the tempo of the game and dominated the possession, running 53 plays (excluding punts) to the Tornadoes’ 33.

“That’s key for us in the long run as well — we’ve got to be able to control the clock,” Deese said. “We want to take our time down the field and then hit a big play when we can.”

It began from the game’s first possession, a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive culminating in a 19-yard Bethea touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

“They were blitzing so I ran outside, and then I ran on his toes and cut back in,” Bethea said.

After punts on Fairmont’s first two drives, the Rams recovered a Golden Tornadoes fumble at the Purnell Swett 36-yard line; that led to an 11-play scoring drive in which Bethea ran the ball nine straight plays, including a 5-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the half for a 13-0 lead.

“I knew they were tired so I just ran it up to the right side, because they were all blitzing down the middle, and I was just taking it outside because there was nobody there but the safety,” Bethea said.

Fairmont turned it over on downs to start the second half; Purnell Swett responded with another long drive, ending in a 1-yard Dial run for a touchdown to take a 19-0 lead with 4:59 left in the third.

The lone bright spot for Fairmont came on the ensuing kickoff, when Gabriel Washington ran it back 85 yards — 75 of which came after he was wrapped up by Rams and somehow escaped — for a touchdown. The conversion was good on a pass from Demarcus Grissett to Tyrek Thompson to make it a 19-8 game.

“Gabriel Washington wanted to make a play for his team, he wanted the ball in his hands,” Carthen said. “The guys blocked for him, they kept blocking for him, and they just didn’t want to give up; they wanted something to celebrate for, they wanted the sideline to get hyped, and he made a play for us tonight.”

Purnell Swett faced fourth-and-11 on its next drive, but scored on the play with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Raymond Cummings to Lakoda Locklear, extending the lead to 25-8 with 26 seconds left in the third.

Thompson intercepted a Rams pass near midfield with 7:51 left in the game, giving Fairmont a glimmer of hope for a comeback, but the Tornadoes’ ensuing possession took all but seven seconds of the remaining clock and ended with a turnover on downs.

“We haven’t given up an offensive touchdown this year,” Deese said. “Our defense is going to ride that momentum as long as we can. I’m proud of those guys.”

Travelius Leach caught four passes for 39 yards for the Golden Tornadoes.

Purnell Swett is now 2-0 all-time against Fairmont; the Rams won the first meeting 24-8 last year.

Fairmont will look to rebound when it hosts Westover next week.

“I’m looking for them to respond with some energy, to respond with doing things the right way from Monday through Thursday,” Carthen said. “I told them before, it’s how you prepare throughout the week that’s going to translate to the football game.”

Purnell Swett is 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09; the Rams make the short trip to Red Springs next week.

“We’re going to build on that (record) Monday,” Deese said. “That’s going to be our motto — 3-0.”

Gray’s Creek vs. Red Springs

The Red Springs football team had three explosive plays in its home opener against Gray’s Creek Friday, but ultimately made too many mistakes in a 53-19 loss.

“I think (Gray’s Creek) did a good job of exploiting our weaknesses,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “We’re not as deep as they are, being a 2A school, and they also did a good job of taking advantage of our mistakes. We had some mistakes offensively that kind of put us in a bind.”

Gray’s Creek (2-0) led 22-7 at halftime and 40-19 at the end of the third quarter.

Red Springs (1-1) had three long touchdowns; T.J. Ellerbe scored on a run of about 60 yards, and had a 75-yard fumble recovery return, while Jakelsin Mack rushed for over 200 yards including an 80-yard touchdown run and a separate 70-yard run.

“Those guys, they do very good jobs at helping us out and really putting us in position,” Ray said. “We had some bright moments, some bright spots, we’ve jut got to come back and work and be better at what we’re trying to do.”

Three turnovers by the Red Devils offense were costly, Ray said.

Red Springs will host Purnell Swett next week.

“We’ll come back, regroup, hit it again on Monday and try to be a better us,” Ray said.

