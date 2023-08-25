ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team fell to the Lee County Yellow Jackets Friday night in nonconference action. The game was back and forth the majority of the first half, but the Yellow Jackets kept things rolling and pulled away for the 42-14 win.

Lee County (2-0) found the end zone first when the Bulldogs (0-2) coughed up the football on a fumble that Julian Best scooped up and scored for the 83-yard return.

The Bulldogs responded right away and tied the game up when Tyler Parks returned a kickoff 92 yards. Tied 7-7, the Yellow Jackets regained the lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter when Bradley Brown Jr. punched it in two yards out.

“Well, what I like about it is because Lee County’s a really good football team, and last week I felt like that we really dropped the ball in so many areas,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “So, I saw a fight in us. I like the way that we responded to their first touchdown. We came right back, punched them in the mouth.”

The Bulldogs would not go away easily tying the game back up on a touchdown pass from Theophilus Setzer where he connected with Tykeem Oxendine for a 77-yard score. Lee County took the lead right back before the half when Jack Martin found Jayden Hill in the corner of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The Yellow Jackets led 21-14 at halftime.

“I felt at times we were more aggressive,” Mike Setzer said. “I felt like we were showing that we were a little tougher and I liked the way that we bounced around a bit in the first half. So that’s what I saw. I wanted to see how much we were gonna compete with them. I wanted to see what was gonna be out limits and I felt like we belonged in the first half. I was happy with the way that we fought in the first half.”

The Yellow Jackets picked up right where they left off, extending their lead to 28-14 with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Martin to Kamaree Butler. Martin then found Butler again in the fourth quarter for a 50-yard touchdown pass. The Yellow Jackets finished the game recovering a fumble, which set up Brown to run it in from 22 yards out to make it a 42-14 game.

Theophilus Setzer finished the game 12-for-24 passing for 181 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Parks led the way on the ground with 92 yards rushing and Oxendine led the way in receiving with 75 yards.

The Bulldogs will travel to South Brunswick next Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

“We know that it’s a really good team,” Mike Setzer said. “The biggest thing what we’re gonna have to do is we’re gonna have to cut down on mistakes. And I felt like we didn’t, we haven’t in the last two weeks played a full 48 minutes. So, we’re gonna have to get back to playing a full game. And until we do that, we’re not going to be able to truly compete. We’ve got to do that for four quarters.”