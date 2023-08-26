Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be played on September 9-10 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start both days. The format is a two-person best-ball on Saturday and a Texas Scramble on Sunday. Cost is $115 per player which includes all golf fees plus a Friday practice round, lunch both days, a meal after play both days, beverages, and range balls. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Greg Dial and Ray Lowry were the winners in last week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. James Humphrey and Tommy Belch were the winners of the second flight with Bob Antone, who played as a single, coming in second place. The third flight was won by Al Almond and Rory McKeithan followed by Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear, who came in second place. Warren Bowen, Jimmy Dyson, Bucky Beasley and Tom Lee were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Tommy Davis with a 71, Kevin Davis 72, Chris Barfield 72, Mitch Grier 73, James Thompson 74, Randy Williamson 74, Eddie Williams 74, Bert Thomas 76, Daniel Leonard 76, Mark Madden 76, James Barron 76, Robert Lawson 77, Michael Connor 77, Dennis Andrews 77, Tom Lee 78, Michael Baxley 78 and J.T. Powers 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].